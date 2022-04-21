"Christian Conviction v. State Persecution: A History of the Nebraska Independent Christian School Movement" from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul Zylstra is an articulate exploration of an uncertain time in the history of independent schools in Nebraska.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Christian Conviction v. State Persecution: A History of the Nebraska Independent Christian School Movement": a potent reminder of the need for independent options for schooling one's children. "Christian Conviction v. State Persecution: A History of the Nebraska Independent Christian School Movement" is the creation of published author Paul Zylstra, a former homeschool leader in both Nebraska and Iowa.
Zylstra shares, "They said it would never happen in America, but the First Amendment was severely attacked in Nebraska from 1977 to 1984. Christian Conviction v. State Persecution chronicles not only the events but why they took place. This was not isolated to a single denomination or group. Among the churches attacked were Amish, Mennonite, Apostolic, Pentecostal, Baptist, and Church of Christ. Among the homeschool families, the list expands farther. Faith, freedom, and liberty were all under attack by the Nebraska Department of Education and their allies in the courts and the state legislature."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Zylstra's new book is a carefully detailed history that offers a compelling discussion of an important aspect of the country's foundation.
Zylstra's firsthand knowledge and careful research pairs for a thorough and engaging discussion within the pages of this argument against intolerance.
