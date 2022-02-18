MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Impending": a potent reminder of the need to arm oneself with the armor of God. "Impending" is the creation of published author Paula Johnson, a loving mother, grandmother, and dedicated foster mother.
Johnson shares, "Do you ever feel that you are being attacked by unseen evil forces in your mind, body, and hear voices repeatedly in your head? Some people are under demonic oppression, who do not know how to get free and are enduring the various degrees of torment that Satan and demons inflict. Impending is a book written to expose Satan and his kingdom of darkness and to show people how to get free spiritually, emotionally, mentally, and physically. Jesus Christ warns us that we have an enemy (Satan, the devil). 'The thief comes only in order to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have and enjoy life, and have it in abundance (to the full, till it overflows)' (John 10:10 AMPC). Whether you need deliverance or have a desire to help set others free, Impending provides solutions for defeating Satan and his kingdom of darkness."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paula Johnson's new book is an informative exploration of the many facets to faith that can protect one.
Johnson shares in hopes of helping others find salvation and protection through God's promise.
Consumers can purchase "Impending" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
