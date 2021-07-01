MEADVILLE, Pa., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Believe in Miracles: Do You?": an inspirational tale of personally witnessing miracles during hardships. "I Believe in Miracles: Do You?" is the creation of published author Paula Weidenkopf Welsh, a loving mother of four.
Writing of her many little miracles, Welsh says, "So many miracles were already happening it was hard to keep track of them all. Keys to a condo, just 20 minutes away from the hospital; world-renowned doctor who specialized in treating burns; God knew what He was doing when Mark was being flown to Fresno. All this talk of bravery and courage was starting to make sense when you think of all the friends and family and strangers that were taking time out of their day to pray for us. Who wouldn't feel like they could conquer anything?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paula Weidenkopf Welsh's new book is a spiritual work displaying life's everyday miracles with a grateful heart.
After her husband was injured in a work accident, suffering burns on a majority of his body, Paula began to witness God's hand through little miracles. This work contains her story, her struggles, and her faith all documented through an online forum to share with the public as well as letters of faith and encouragement she received in reply
View a synopsis of "I Believe in Miracles: Do You?" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "I Believe in Miracles: Do You?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "I Believe in Miracles: Do You?", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing