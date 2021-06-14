MEADVILLE, Pa. , June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Love, The Greatest Gift of All: Inspirational Poems for All Occasions": a potent anthology of faith-based verses. "Love, The Greatest Gift of All: Inspirational Poems for All Occasions" is the creation of published author Pauline DiBenedetto, a native of Boston who grew up in Brooklyn, NY in a strict Catholic household. She enjoys ministering through poetry.
DiBenedetto shares, "Love, The Greatest Gift of All is a collection of all the poems she has written throughout the years, with the hope of having most of them put to music. These are the songs of her heart; hoping they will touch yours as well.
"Pauline has written two other books which is available on Amazon and can be ordered in any brick-and-mortar stores. Her first book is called Faith, Through the Eyes of a Child. In this book, she shares her childhood memories of her relationship with God. She says that the purpose of this book is hopefully to inspire others to have the faith of a little child and to lead others to have their own relationship with God, no matter what religion, or background they come from. In this book, she shares her childhood memories of her relationship with God and some hard challenges she had to face. Included in that book, she shared family photos and an inspired poem after each chapter. Quoting a passage from the Bible, 'And a little child shall lead them,' Pauline believes she has truly fulfilled this need, by leading as a little child.
"Her second book, that was also published by us, is called Keeping in Touch with the Other Side. This book, Pauline believes, is 'the one' that was meant to be written all along. This was also the book that she hesitated to write, fearing that it would be too controversial, and seam to give the impression that she would appear to be holier than thou. On the contrary, she feels the complete opposite. The message she would like to give is 'We are all God's children, and we are all special in his eyes.' While writing this book, she was forced (spiritually) to reveal some personal events that she would have wanted to keep to herself, but as the quote says, 'The truth shall set you free.' Pauline believes that she did not write her books alone, for she was guided by the 'Divine Spirit Within.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pauline DiBenedetto's new book is an enjoyable collection of poetry inspired by the author's faith.
Using a strong faith and determined approach to ministering through verse, the author welcomes readers to enjoy a moment of reflection while considering the motivation behind each set of verses.
