MEADVILLE, Pa., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Izzabella Rozella Controls Her Anger": an amusing children's book that teaches the youth that with the Creator's help and genuine prayers, one can overcome anything. "Izzabella Rozella Controls Her Anger" is the creation of published author Paw Paw Tucker, a humorous and doting grandfather raised in Silver Creek, Georgia. He is a member of Oak Hill Church of Christ and has deepest fascination with the Holy Bible.
Tucker shares, "Izzabella is a fun-loving, big-hearted, inquisitive, hardworking girl, but she has a temper big enough for two people. See how she finally decides to deal with her temper and realize it's in her power. Life throws us curveballs from childhood to death. With the help of the Lord, we can overcome. But when the ball comes from inside—say, in the case of a temper—it seems to be twice as hard. Be angry and sin not. All things are possible with the help of the Lord. A temper is a hard thing to battle because we believe ourselves to be right. I mean, who says I was wrong? It's all about attitude and wanting not to be upset. Izzabella's story may help some young person to realize they have control if they will only use it. Prayer works miracles."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paw Paw Tucker's new book is a clever story about a child's battle against her bad temper. This inspiring work is not only a tool that can be used to teach children, but also adults who are still struggling with their sudden outbursts.
View a synopsis of "Izzabella Rozella Controls Her Anger" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Izzabella Rozella Controls Her Anger" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Izzabella Rozella Controls Her Anger," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing