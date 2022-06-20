"Bruised To Be Used" from Christian Faith Publishing author Pearl Hale is an engaging exploration of life's challenges and the gifts that can ultimately result from times of struggle.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bruised To Be Used": a potent discussion of faith in times of trouble. "Bruised To Be Used" is the creation of published author Pearl Hale, native of New York with a passion for the arts. She produces the Pearl Hale Show that has aired on Spectrum's QPTV, Verizon Fios, Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN), Global Media Ministries, Preach the Word Network, and YouTube. Hale holds a degree in organizational management from Nyack College in New York. She also received a certificate in twenty-first-century leadership from Bethel Bible Institute in May 2001, as well as recognition for demonstration of excellence and consistency in ministry support services from I Am My Brother's Keeper Evangelistic Ministries, Inc. in August 2010.
Hale shares, "Bruised To Be Used takes you on a journey of a lot of individuals in life whom I encountered, who had a lot of brokenness in their past—mind-boggling stories of bruises in the form of physical and emotional strongholds imposed on them from their family background, relationships, and in leadership and life experiences, etc. This book helps people understand that the things they went through can become a powerful gift to help others through their faith in God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pearl Hale's new book offers an important message of faith as readers explore the powerful stories within.
Hale's collection of personal stories is compelling proof of the power of spiritual reflection and growth through times of trouble.
Consumers can purchase "Bruised To Be Used" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Bruised To Be Used," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
