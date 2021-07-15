MEDIA, Pa., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It has been an exhilarating year for the Peergenics team! Early 2021, Peergenics announced their pledge to the 1% Movement (Committing to integrated Philanthropy), along with a growing team and various promotions allowing them to continue to service hundreds of clients, nationally, through Salesforce implementations, projects, support solutions, trainings, and staffing engagements.
Now returning with more exciting news, Peergenics is pleased to announce they are officially a Ridge Partner [previously known as silver consulting partner]. When Peergenics was founded, its mission was to create a seamless combination of business processes and technology. The name Peergenics means working together as a community while helping you move forward. Being recognized as a Ridge Partner signifies Salesforce has honored the outstanding accomplishments by Peergenics in the categories of Customer Success, Innovation, Growth, and Lead Generation.
"Moving up to Ridge Partner was a goal this year for Peergenics. We are so excited to be recognized for our consistent, high-quality delivery and dedication to the Salesforce ecosystem. The partnership between Peergenics and Salesforce has led us on an amazing adventure. Peergenics looks forward to continuing to excel in the Salesforce Partner Program," Says Chuck George, Managing Director, Peergenics.
As a Ridge Consulting Partner, Peergenics has proven their commitment and expertise with providing the highest quality Salesforce customer success. With a 4.94/5 customer satisfaction score, 5/5 stars on the Salesforce AppExchange, and 35 active Salesforce Program Certifications and growing, Peergenics is only getting started. Take a look at direct reviews from Peergenics clients on the Salesforce AppExchange and learn more on their website.
Peergenics is an award-winning certified partner of Salesforce and a proven consulting partner with hundreds of successful implementations, projects, support solutions, trainings, and staffing engagements. Since 2017, Peergenics, formerly known as CSS Tec Services, has built many collaborative relationships to further the success of their customer's businesses throughout their Salesforce journey. We are especially successful in the Banking Financial Services, Mortgage and Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing and Logistics, Energy, Utility and Retail.
About CSS Professional Staffing Group, CSS-Tec Staffing, and CSS Prosearch: Founded by Donna Pearson in 1994, CSS is historically known for contingent professional staffing and search solutions to clients, nationally. CSS has been a leading provider of contract, temporary, and direct hire solutions. CSS provides both technical and non-technical top-quality talent, along with a proven search solution focused on building sales teams through contingent direct hires.
The CSS Professional Staffing Group focuses nationally, supporting talent acquisition with a focus in Accounting & Finance, Human Resources, and Call Center & Office.
CSS Tec possesses a very tenured, skill-set focused recruiting team; with deep expertise in various platforms including: SAP, Salesforce and AWS. They specialize in digital media, applications, data analytics and PMO's.
CSS ProSearch is highly niched in the proven search solution. focused on building sales teams (in volume) through contingent direct hires. Healthcare and Technology are a key focus.
About CSSvSource:
Since 1996, CSS has been on-site supporting many clients in talent acquisition. Officially founded in 2007, CSSvSource is a vendor-managed solution for large companies hiring in volume; staffing spend that exceeds $8 million, annually, and over $100M. Independently operating under the Contemporary Staffing Solutions family of companies, this managed service solution is designed to improve your talent quality while furnishing savings, ensuring compliance, and providing risk mitigation. CSSvSource will take 100% responsibility for every aspect of your contingent workforce, including the procurement of talent, selection of staffing providers, quality assurance, compliance, payroll, and reporting.
