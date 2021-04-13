MEDIA, Pa., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peergenics announced that it has joined Pledge 1%, a corporate philanthropy movement dedicated to making the community a key stakeholder in every business. Spearheaded by Atlassian, Rally, Salesforce and Tides, Pledge 1% empowers companies to donate 1% of product, 1% of equity, 1% of profit or 1% of employee time to improve communities around the world. Peergenics is joining an impressive network of entrepreneurs and companies across the globe that have committed to philanthropic efforts through the Pledge 1% movement. By pledging 1% of its employee's time to improve communities around the world, Peergenics is demonstrating a commitment to philanthropic leadership.
Peergenics' first commitment starts with Habitat for Humanity of Delaware and Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania. In 2020, the Peergenics team executed on one opportunity to help multiple families in Pottstown, PA by having an enthusiastic group of Peergenics volunteers accomplish cleaning up a neighborhood and gardening for four different families under a program called, 'A Brush with Kindness.' These projects are smaller-sized builds where the team completed exterior home repairs, including painting, fencing, and landscaping. The Peergenics budget for 2021 supports their continued commitment to multiple events with this amazing organization and their passion for Pledge 1%.
"Peergenics is both thrilled and honored at this opportunity to join Pledge 1%," said Chuck George, Peergenics Managing Director. "Giving back to our community has been a core value of ours since day one."
Managing Director, Chuck George, possesses 20 plus years of experience in the information technology industry through Peergencis and CSS Tec, both a Contemporary Staffing Solutions company. During his time with the company, Chuck has played the lead role in delivering Peergenics' clients with managed services, health checks, and training for Salesforce and project implementations. In addition to guiding his clients to their Salesforce destination, his business solutions include helping clients acquire Salesforce talent that is qualified and ready to perform at the direction of the IT team.
About Pledge 1%:
Pledge 1% is an effort spearheaded by Atlassian, Rally, Salesforce and Tides to accelerate their shared vision around integrating philanthropy into businesses around the world. Pledge 1% encourages and challenges individuals and companies to pledge 1% of equity, product and employee time for their communities, because pledging a small portion of future success can have a huge impact on tomorrow. Pledge 1% offers companies turnkey tools and best practices, making it accessible for any company to incorporate philanthropy into their business model. To learn more or to take the pledge, please visit http://www.pledge1percent.org.
About Peergenics and CSS Tec:
Peergenics is an award-winning certified partner of Salesforce and a proven consulting partner with hundreds of successful implementations, projects, support solutions, trainings, and staffing engagements.
Since 2017, Peergenics, formerly known as CSS-Tec Services, has built many collaborative relationships to further the success of their customer's businesses throughout their Salesforce journey. We are especially successful in the Banking Financial Services, Mortgage and Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing and Logistics, Energy, Utility and Retail.
We drive value with a portfolio of on-demand services designed to help businesses maximize the value of their Salesforce investments through the entire applications and technology lifecycle. Peergenics has understood the challenges that accompany working remote and the digital transformation. We are eager to support companies as they look to enhance visibility, accountability, and profitability on the Salesforce platform.
Additionally, Peergenics is partnered tightly with CSS-Tec who possesses a tenured, skill-set focused recruiting team with deep expertise in various platforms including: SAP, Salesforce and AWS. Visit the CSS Tec website to learn more about the company, its well-versed team, and its clients' testimonials!
About Contemporary Staffing Solutions:
Founded by Donna Pearson in 1994, CSS is historically known for contingent professional staffing and search solutions to clients, nationally. CSS provides both technical and non-technical top-quality talent, along with a proven search solution focused on building sales teams through contingent direct hires. CSS has been a leading provider of contract, temporary, and direct hire solutions. Nationally supporting talent acquisition with a focus in Accounting & Finance, Human Resources, Sales & Marketing, Information Technology, Salesforce, and Call Center & Office.
Our Professional Service offerings include a vendor-managed solutions for large companies hiring in volume under the CSSvSource umbrella. They focus on staffing spend that exceeds $8 million, annually. This MSP/VMS solution is designed to improve your talent quality while furnishing savings, ensuring compliance, and providing risk mitigation.
