Peggy Chong, who was born with congenital cataracts and grew up in the blind community. She is passionate about researching and preserving the history of the blind in the United States.
Chong shares, "Don Mahoney told the truth to the studios in Hollywood, and it almost cost him his dignity. Don packed up his dreams, headed back to Texas, and re-invented himself, becoming the biggest Kiddie TV show host in the state. For ten years, the television stations had no idea their star was blind. Read how he kept his disability a secret and why."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Peggy Chong's new book is an absorbing narrative of the life and career of a man who managed to hide living with blindness for decades.
Chong, known as "The Blind History Lady," presents a thoughtful look into the life of Don Mahoney which explores both private and public knowledge of the former TV star.
