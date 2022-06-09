"Stewie: A Million Little Blessings" from Christian Faith Publishing author Peggy Lackey Gilbert is an inspirational story of finding one of God's creatures in need and the unlikely bond that's created.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Stewie: A Million Little Blessings": an encouraging tale of finding blessings amid the turmoil. "Stewie: A Million Little Blessings" is the creation of published author Peggy Lackey Gilbert, a career nurse and US Army veteran who lives in Michigan with her husband.
Gilbert shares, "I met Stewie, a baby starling, for the first time on May 27, 2020. I entered my garage and saw him trying to hop. He was injured on his right side from his push/fall from the nest. I searched for a container to put him in. I found a small Styrofoam cooler, but then was unable to locate him again. I searched for hours."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Peggy Lackey Gilbert's new book introduces a baby bird and its relationship with the rescuer.
