"The Runaway Kitten" from Christian Faith Publishing author Penelope Anne is a charming children's tale with an important message about obeying one's parents and telling the truth.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Runaway Kitten": a sweet story of a little girl and the kitten who loves her. "The Runaway Kitten" is the creation of published author Penelope Anne, a loving mother to an adult daughter and lifelong resident of Pennsylvania.
Penelope Anne shares, "Peggy is a sweet girl that loves her kitten, Cottonball, more than anything. Peggy also knows she should always obey her mommy and listen to what she says.
"One day, Peggy forgot to pick up her crayons like her mommy asked her to, but she didn't want to get into trouble. When her mommy saw them still on the floor in her room, Peggy's mind raced, and she quickly blurted out, 'I did pick them up. It must've been Cottonball!' That surprised the poor little kitten. Peggy had lied to her mommy and hurt her best friend.
"Sad and heartbroken, Cottonball slipped out the door and was gone.
"Will Cottonball be okay? Will she ever come back? What about Peggy? Will she be honest with her mommy? What will happen next?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Penelope Anne's new book will delight and entertain as readers witness an important lesson.
Penelope Anne offers a vibrant and enjoyable children's tale in hopes of encouraging young readers to be obedient and honest.
