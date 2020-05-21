WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its tradition of supporting the nation's heroes, Pennsylvania College of Technology (https://www.pct.edu/) is offering discounted tuition for active-duty military during the 2020-21 Academic Year.
Active-duty military can receive a discounted tuition rate of $250 per semester credit hour, up to a maximum of 18 credit hours or $4,500 per fiscal year.
"This institution's dedication to the military can be traced to its earliest years, when it retrained World War I veterans and provided round-the-clock defense-industry training before and during World War II," said Carolyn R. Strickland, vice president for enrollment management and associate provost. "The college has long been a supportive educational hub for active military, veterans, those serving in the Reserves or National Guard, and Army ROTC. The discounted tuition rate is the latest example."
The discount applies both to remote and on-campus classes.
The $250 per-credit rate aligns with the $250 per-credit benefit offered by the Armed Forces Tuition Assistance program. When the discounted tuition rate is combined with that program, active military are eligible to earn credits tuition-free at Penn College.
Each military branch has its own application and procedures to be eligible for the Armed Forces Tuition Assistance program.
Penn College provides a Veterans & Military Resource Center and a coordinator of veteran and military services, who offers assistance with enrollment, financial aid and veterans/military benefits.
For more information about the discounted tuition rate for active military, visit www.pct.edu/activeduty; email Chet Beaver, coordinator of veteran and military services, at cmb20@pct.edu; or call toll-free at 800-367-9222.
Penn College is a national leader in applied technology education. Visit www.pct.edu, email admissions@pct.edu or call toll-free at 800-367-9222.
Media Contact:
Joseph Yoder
570.320.2400 x 7218
jyoder@pct.edu
Tuition discount for active military at Penn College
