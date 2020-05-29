LANCASTER, Pa., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After multiple successful exits, and six majority investments in the last two years, PennSpring is back in active acquisition mode. While these are uncertain times due to the impacts of COVID-19, PennSpring has the resources to close. Specifically, PennSpring is seeking the following deal profile:
Revenue:
- Recurring revenue
- Growing revenue in a growing industry
- At least $10 million in revenue
EBITDA
- EBITDA margins of 15%+
- EBITDA of $2 million - $5 million
PennSpring also looks for opportunities with the following characteristics:
- Committed and passionate management team willing to work in partnership with PennSpring
- Compelling value proposition with defensible market, customer and product positions
- Solid long-term industry fundamentals (non-cyclical, non-commodity businesses)
- History of consistent, predictable and stable revenue and earnings
- Identifiable organic and acquired growth opportunities
PennSpring is also seeking candidates for its KeystoneCEO Program.
PennSpring's unique buy-and-build program combines an outstanding industry leader with rigorous analysis, committed capital and world-class advisory services. PennSpring's KeystoneCEOs source the opportunity and run the company; PennSpring acquires the business and provides significant post-close support, including additional capital for acquisitions.
PennSpring's financing solutions require no personal guarantee, and you and your team receive significant equity.
Visit www.pennspring.com for additional information.
About PennSpring Capital
At Lancaster, PA-based PennSpring, we unlock liquidity, empower growth and elevate executive careers. Based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, PennSpring is a people-forward investment firm focused on lower middle-market opportunities. We make investments in companies with EBITDA of $2 - $5 million; we have the agility to work with companies not yet ready for institutional funding. And we are not a deal machine – we are entrepreneurs first. We have sat at the other side of the table, and know firsthand what it takes to reach new heights. We roll up our sleeves and help get the job done.
PennSpring Capital pursues majority equity investments that support a variety of situations, including management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs. We customize our transactions to address each owner's specific liquidity and growth objectives. We work quickly and confidentially.
Contact Justin Davis at Justin@PennSpring.com regarding new opportunities.
Media Contact
Justin Davis
Justin@PennSpring.com