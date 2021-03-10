HARRISBURG, Pa., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the House passed the American Rescue Act, finalizing $1.9 trillion in relief funding.  The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, President Rick Bloomingdale, and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder issued the following joint statement:

"The American Rescue Act comes just shy of a year since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.  Over the last year, working people across the Commonwealth have struggled under dire circumstances to make ends meet, keep a roof overhead, care for children, and put food on the table.  The pandemic was a near-fatal blow to a system that had failed to protect working people for decades.  This historic relief bill will finally address the problems that COVID-19 has worsened.  It is never too late to do what is right.  The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO proudly supports the American Rescue Act as a step toward building back better."

