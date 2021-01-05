Pennsylvania_AFL_CIO_Logo.jpg

Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pennsylvania AFL-CIO)

 By PA AFL-CIO

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the State Senate GOP announced its refusal to seat Jim Brewster, the elected state senator from the 45th district.  The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, President Rick Bloomingdale, and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder issued the following joint statement:

"Today, 66,261 voters of the 45th District have been silenced by 26 GOP members in the Commonwealth's State Senate.  Senator Brewster is the state-certified victor in the 2020 election.  Whether the Republican party likes it or not, they must abide by the decision of the working women and men of the 45th district and respect our democracy.  Those who have been elected to represent Pennsylvanians must respect Pennsylvania voters.  Today's decision subverts democracy and tarnishes the legitimacy of our General Assembly.  The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO calls on the State Senate to seat Senator Brewster immediately."   

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.