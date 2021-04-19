Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pennsylvania AFL-CIO)

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, April 16, the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board (PLRB) issued a decision in favor of the university workers' right to organize and join a union.  The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, President Rick Bloomingdale, and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder issued the following statement on behalf of the State Federation's Executive Council:

"This decision is the most recent reaffirmation of Pitt workers' rights in their years-long fight to join a union. The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO calls on the University of Pittsburgh to respect the legally recognized rights of its university workers.  The University has resorted to an age-old tactic of anti-union employers with their attempt to flood the bargaining unit and dilute the community of interest.  It is time for this obstructionism to stop.  The University of Pittsburgh must follow the directive of the PLRB and finally let the workers decide, not Pitt."

 

