HARRISBURG, Pa., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO wrapped up our 44th Constitutional Convention on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 7. More than 250 delegates from local unions across the Commonwealth came together to vote on and discuss resolutions and issues impacting workers in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Pennsylvania unions have come together in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh in conventions past, we are so proud to have spent our 44th Convention with our union sisters and brothers on Zoom and on Facebook. In these times of trouble, working people will always find a way to come together.
Today's speakers from statewide officials Auditor General Depasquale and Attorney General Josh Shapiro to longtime champions in Washington Senator Bob Casey Jr. and Vice President Joe Biden, and labor leaders like AFT President Randi Weingarten, solidarity has been the driving message of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO's 44th Constitutional Convention.
"In the midst of this pandemic, it is more important than ever that workers are protected and have a voice on the job. While the federal government and anti-worker politicians continue to push an agenda of corporate special interests in a time of crisis, the Union Movement chooses to put solidarity with workers on the frontlines first," remarked President Rick Bloomingdale.
Secretary Treasurer Frank Snyder added, "Our work will not end when we conquer this virus. We must protect the economic well-being of the working people dramatically impacted by this historic moment. We must do all we can to protect our jobs from unnecessary automation and protect our democracy from those who would seek to profit from the vulnerability we all experience from COVID-19. The Union movement will continue to fight for workers."