HARRISBURG, Pa., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Governor Tom Wolf approved moving the Pennsylvania Primary Election date to June 2, 2020. This election cycle is the first since Act 77 was made into law last year, granting Pennsylvanians the more inclusive and accessible voting options. Voters may vote by mail beginning 50 days before the election day.
"Defending and preserving our democracy cannot be forgotten in the middle of this historic crisis. Pennsylvania's primary election date is now June 2. At all levels of government, the leadership and decisions of the elected officials who represent us have real consequences on the daily lives and livelihoods of working people. Now more than ever, we need to hold our elected officials accountable for their actions. We must exercise our vote and make our voice heard in the Democratic process," stated Pennsylvania AFL-CIO President Rick Bloomingdale.
"Thanks to Act 77 passed last year, Pennsylvania has vote by mail. We need to look at the actions and leadership of our elected officials at the federal, state and local levels. Did your representatives in Washington and Harrisburg fight for you and your family, or did they cater to corporate greed? Did they come together with working people and stand in solidarity with us in this moment, or did they take advantage and profit from this crisis. Every Pennsylvanian can request a mail-in ballot and cast their vote starting fifty days ahead of the election; that's now Monday, April 13. Mark your calendar, Pennsylvania," remarked Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder.