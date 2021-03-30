LANCASTER, Pa., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences, central Pennsylvania's preeminent educational institution for the health care field, announced a new Medical Assistant (MA) Program, beginning in the Fall 2021 semester. Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences' nine-month full-time Medical Assistant Program will allow students to learn the specialized skills to play a key support role as an administrator or clinician in a medical office.
This program comes at a time when there is high demand for certified medical assistants across central Pennsylvania. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the jobs for medical assistants are projected to grow by 19 percent from 2019 to 2029, outpacing many other occupations. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also anticipates there will be more than 139,000 new medical assistant jobs over the next decade. The aging population will increase the demand for preventative medical services, which will require more medical assistants to help with clinical and administrative duties.
"Medical assistants are a critical part of a health care team, providing administrative and clinical support services to ensure care delivery is efficient and effective," said Heather Myers, Program Director for the Medical Assistant Program at Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences. "Being a medical assistant means that no two days are the same. You may take patient vitals, draw blood or process lab samples one day, and spend the next day at the front desk checking in patients and processing insurance claims. This is an excellent foundation for anyone interested in entering the health care field or joining a local health system."
At PA College, students will complete their medical assistant education in as little as nine months. The full-time curriculum includes both theory and hands-on clinical practice courses, as well as a six-week externship experience in a medical office or ambulatory clinic setting. At the end of the program, students are eligible to sit for the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant exam through the National Healthcareer Association to earn the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant designation, though students may be able to start working in the field before they are certified.
The program will combine a mix of online and face-to-face instruction in an accelerated format.
"PA College is dedicated to continually developing new programs to reflect the needs of the health care community in our area," said Dr. Karen Dielmann, Dean of Health Sciences for Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences. "Medical assistants are some of the most dedicated health care professionals, and this program offers students a great career path by offering the right type and amount of preparation, as well as a stepping stone to other rewarding medical careers."
PA College is currently accepting applications for this program for the Fall 2021 semester. To learn more about the new Medical Assistant Program, visit: https://www.pacollege.edu/academics/health-sciences-certificate-programs/medical-assistant-technical-certificate/
To learn more about Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences, please visit: http://www.PAcollege.edu.
About Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences
A dynamic and academically rigorous institution, Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences is a private, accredited, four-year college focusing exclusively on the field of health care. Offering associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs, as well as a number of certificate programs, PA College provides professional development for health care workers throughout their career. Located in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the College attracts a select group of more than 2,000 students to study with faculty who are experts in their specialty areas.
