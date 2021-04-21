HARRISBURG, Pa., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- POWERHOME SOLAR, a leading provider of solar panel installation and energy efficiency services in 15 states, is giving away a new Chevrolet Bolt to Columbia, Pennsylvania, resident Phillippa Mullen and her family as part of its "PWR Your Life" sweepstakes aimed at increasing awareness of sustainable and eco-friendly living.
Mullen was chosen from thousands of people automatically entered into a random drawing for agreeing to a free in-home sales consultation with POWERHOME SOLAR about the value of installing solar at their residence. Mullen is the second sweepstakes winner to be a POWERHOME SOLAR customer, and she will be getting a solar system installed in the coming weeks. The presentation of the Bolt will take place at their home on Thursday, April 22 (Earth Day).
Mullen, an environmental scientist and husband John, a geologist, make it a point to give back to the environment whenever they can. Along with their four children (two that are twin girls), they try to accomplish environmentally-conscious tasks throughout the year, and they even opened a geophysical company in recent weeks. The business identifies utilities underground to make sure it's safe for companies to dig in those areas.
"I don't normally win anything, but then I was thinking about how lucky I am, and we ended up with twins and we weren't expecting that obviously," said Mullen "So, yeah. I, I guess I'm starting to reevaluate how lucky I am."
POWERHOME SOLAR's initiative aligns with President Joe Biden's call for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, as well as General Motors new "Everybody In" campaign and its call to create a world with zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion.
"We want to do the right thing for our customers and potential customers," said POWERHOME SOLAR CEO Jayson Waller. "It's important to educate those on the benefits of solar and ways to reduce your carbon footprint. Giving away three electric vehicles fits into POWERHOME SOLAR's messaging of giving back to the community, and the environment."
