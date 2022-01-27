BROOKVILLE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miller Fabrication Solutions, a top OEM fabricator to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across construction, forestry, material handling, rail equipment and other heavy industries, announced that it has added a fourth manufacturing plant to its three existing facilities in Brookville and Homer City, Pennsylvania. Located in the Brookville Industrial Park, the 186,000-square-foot Pine Creek facility brings Miller's total space to approximately 675,000 square feet.
The existing industrial infrastructure of Pine Creek is well suited for the 59-year-old company's vertically integrated solutions and will necessitate minimal renovations. Miller will use the new facility to expand component parts production and execute its future automation vision, according to company President Eric D. Miller.
"The Pine Creek facility enhances our growth position through the consolidation of parts production at that plant and the opportunity to streamline productivity across welding, machining and assembly at our three other facilities," Miller said. "This increase of more than 35% shop floor space will give us the scale to consider how automated devices, autonomous vehicles and other technologies can streamline production beyond what we have currently."
Founded in 1963 as a three-person welding and machining operation, Miller expanded its service coverage in the 1980s to include industrial fabrication, assembly and finishing. Today, the company provides a full suite of metal manufacturing and value-added solutions for innovative OEMs with worldwide operations, and has been named one of the top metal fabricators in the United States by The FABRICATOR® magazine over the past four years.
Miller Fabrication Solutions employs about 400 people throughout western Pennsylvania. Its new Pine Creek facility will require additional employees across positions in welding, machining, general labor, maintenance and other manufacturing functions, further infusing the region's job and business opportunities. Miller offers a competitive total rewards package, including corporate shopping and entertainment discounts, paid time off, profit-sharing program, scholarship programs and much more, as well as full training and advancement opportunities.
"Miller Fabrication Solutions is committed to the people of western Pennsylvania and to our hometown of Brookville," Miller said. "The Pine Creek acquisition delivers on our promise to support the steel fabrication demands of our innovative equipment manufacturing customers while creating jobs and contributing to the local economy. It's an exciting time to be a part of Miller."
To learn more about career opportunities with Miller Fabrication Solutions, visit http://www.millerfabricationsolutions.com/careers.
Established in 1963, Miller Fabrication Solutions is the strategic fabrication partner for innovative, global OEMs. Miller delivers high-quality metal parts and assemblies through its extensive value-added and manufacturing solutions. With a core focus on modern technology and robotic automation coupled with lean processes, the "Miller Customer Experience" works to ensure that complex project measures are exceeded now and well into the future. OEMs can learn how to transform their metal manufacturing processes by scheduling a consultation.
