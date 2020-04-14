CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Retire Abundantly," a new book co-authored by Rick Hellberg, ChFC, CLU offers business owners, executives and professionals, wisdom, advice and principles on how to reduce income taxes and estate taxes to create a greater lifestyle and legacy.
"Accumulating one million dollars is a rare feat, accomplished by only three percent of Americans. Many don't understand that the principles to successfully preserve, protect and pass-on wealth are different than the principles to accumulate wealth," said Hellberg, Founder and CEO of PeterAlexander, a comprehensive wealth preservation firm.
The new book educates and equips successful individuals and families against the little-known mistakes and costly missteps that can derail their lifestyle in retirement.
Hellberg shares, "The three percent, whether they are business owners, executives or professionals, face a different set of obstacles than the average person. As a result of widely held myths about wealth, many are making some costly mistakes and are not even aware of it."
Running afoul of IRS retirement account rules can cost a bundle, according to Hellberg. The Wall Street Journal reported that, "Uncle Sam is about to get a lot tougher on individual retirement account mistakes—and that could trip up investors who aren't careful." The IRS levied over half a billion dollars in fines in just a two-year period for missed retirement plan withdrawals and contributions that break the rules.
The easy to read book is not laden with technical jargon but is filled with real world wisdom on wealth preservation and protection. It begins by exposing how and why the wealth and retirement planning industry has left many adrift, along the myths that many have been led to believe. It also details the three major retirement mistakes that many are making.
The book details the twelve biggest wealth obstacles that hinder those who have successfully accumulated wealth from preserving, protecting and passing-on that wealth to future generations and causes they care about deeply. The book concludes outlining the solutions, including an enlightening case study that illustrates the concepts detailed in the book.
The book also includes a set of real-life stories of wealth failure and success, along with how to take the next step in your lifestyle and wealth planning.
"It's my desire to get this book into the hands of everyone who has accumulated wealth, so they can more fully enjoy that wealth," says Hellberg, "and more successfully preserve, protect and pass it on. That's my passion."
About Rick Hellberg, ChFC, CLU
Rick Hellberg, ChFC, CLU is a recognized financial educator, author, speaker, and wealth planner. As Founder and CEO of PeterAlexander, Rick and his team show successful business owners, executives and professionals how to enhance their lifestyle and preserve, protect and pass on their wealth. He has been helping successful individuals and families for over forty years and loves to share his wisdom through the top-rated public seminar series, "Income Tax Reduction and Estate Tax Elimination."
Rick enjoys life with his lovely wife, Lisa, and their Shiloh Shepherds, Bentley and Winston. They are the proud parents of two wonderful young men, Peter and Alex; two great daughters-in-law, Karin and Gina, and two amazing grandchildren Drew and Ava. After his family, Rick's number one love is baseball.
