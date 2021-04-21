MEADVILLE, Pa., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Myrtle the Orange Turtle": a darling tale of friendship. "Myrtle the Orange Turtle" is the creation of published author, Penny Burket Henry, a resident of Pennsylvania and active retiree.
Penny writes, "Some years ago, a turtle kept coming to the compost pile, where it seemed to enjoy the cantaloupe that was left on the rind. Though it was not a large amount, she gobbled up what was there. Since this turtle seemed to really like this orange fruit, more cantaloupe was left on the rind for her to enjoy. Eventually, her shell became a beautiful orange colored from her devouring so much cantaloupe. Hence, Myrtle the Orange Turtle."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Penny Burket Henry's new book will have children of all ages rooting for Myrtle through adventures to find friendship.
Pairing creative illustrations with an important message, this title is sure to become a favorite with parents and children alike.
View a synopsis of "Myrtle the Orange Turtle" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Myrtle the Orange Turtle" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Myrtle the Orange Turtle", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing