PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pentec Health Inc., has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Home Care Accreditation for the 25th year by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
Pentec Health Inc., underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review in July 2021. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with home care standards spanning several areas including provision and recording of care, nursing and pharmacy treatment and services, infection prevention and control, medication management, and leadership.
The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
"As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend Pentec Health Inc., for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care."
"The Joint Commission survey was delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic however the pharmacy team has received five inspections in the last 12 months by various regulatory agencies. We are committed to exceptional, high quality care and remain inspection-ready at all times as demonstrated through our processes and day-to-day operations. The surveyors spent the week observing sterile compounding practices, reviewing policies, interviewing staff, and assessing our clinical processes for patient care and safety. The unannounced survey conducted by The Joint Commission serves as an independent audit with rigorous national standards. It provides insight into our daily processes and systems providing validation of our continuous improvement efforts. In a year filled with multiple obstacles associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the pharmacy team continues to meet these challenges with professionalism and a can-do attitude. I am truly honored, blessed and extremely appreciative to work with my colleagues in the Pentec Pharmacy Team." said Barbara Knightly, Executive Vice President, Pharmacy Regulatory Affairs and Quality Operations.
"The Joint Commission survey is an exhaustive, in depth look at the care our nurses provide to our patients; no stone is left unturned and no question is unasked. At Pentec Health, our nurses welcome the opportunity to showcase our talents and the high level of care we expect from ourselves and deliver on a daily basis. Excellent care does not happen overnight and is not a one-time occurrence; high-quality care is a result of ongoing practices and habits our nurses' practice on a daily basis, every day of the year. I could not be more proud of the work they do, especially in a year plagued by challenges and disruption caused by COVID-19." said Michelle Hiidel, Vice President, Nursing Services.
About Pentec Health
For almost 40 years, Pentec Health has been an industry leader in providing patient-specific, and anticipatory compounded sterile medications. Pentec Health's medications are used for administration in dialysis centers, as well as providing in-home Targeted Drug Delivery through nursing services and complex pharmaceutical products to patients who require access outside of a hospital setting. Pentec Health has built a tradition of exceptional patient care by committing to quality, safety, and innovation. We aim to be the provider of choice for outsourced products, sterile preparations and services in the healthcare marketplace. For more information, please visit http://www.pentechealth.com.
