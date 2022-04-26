Peoples Financial Services Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Peoples Financial Services Corp.) (PRNewsFoto/PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP_)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Peoples Financial Services Corp.) (PRNewsFoto/PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP_)

 By Peoples Financial Services Corp.

SCRANTON, Pa., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Peoples reported net income of $9.6 million, or $1.33 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, a 2.0% increase when compared to $9.5 million, or $1.31 per share for the comparable period of 2021. The increase in earnings over the year ago period is a result of a $1.9 million increase to net interest income due to a $1.1 million increase in interest income coupled with a $0.8 million decrease to interest expense and a decrease to income tax expense of $0.8 million, due in part to a $0.6 million deferred tax adjustment recorded in the prior period. Partially offsetting the increases were a higher provision for loan losses of $0.8 million, higher noninterest expenses of $1.7 million and slightly lower noninterest income of $0.1 million.  Strong loan growth resulted in a provision for loan losses of $0.3 million in the current period, as compared to a credit to the loan loss provision of $0.5 million in the year ago period. Higher noninterest expenses were mainly the result of higher salaries and benefits of $1.5 million and higher occupancy and equipment costs of $0.6 million related in part to our market expansion and information technology upgrades. 

NOTABLES

  • Record quarterly core net income, a non-GAAP measure1, of $9.6 million or $1.33 per diluted share.
  • First quarter dividend of $0.39 per share represents a 5.4% increase from the first quarter of 2021.
  • Loan growth for the three months ended March 31, 2022, excluding Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, was $98.7 million or 17.7% annualized.
  • Core return on average assets ("ROAA"), a non-GAAP measure, was 1.17% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to 0.82% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and 1.32% for the comparable period in 2021.
  • Core return on average equity ("ROE") was 11.82% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to 8.03% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 11.98% for the comparable period in 2021.
  • Core return on average tangible equity was 14.65% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to 9.92% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 14.99% for the comparable period in 2021.
  • Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure, increased $2.0 million or 9.3% to $23.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $21.1 million for the same period in 2021.
  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets at March 31, 2022 improved to 0.20% from 0.21% at December 31, 2021, and from 0.38% at March 31, 2021.
  • Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company was ranked by S&P Global Market Intelligence as the 29th best performing community bank in 2021 with assets between $3 and $10 billion. The rankings were released during the three months ended March 31, 2022 and were evaluated based on: pretax return on tangible common equity; efficiency ratio; operating revenue growth; net charge-offs to average loans and leases net of PPP loans; and leverage ratio.

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE"), a non-GAAP measure, our net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was 2.97%, an increase of 15 basis points when compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, and a decrease of 18 basis points when compared to 3.15% for the same three month period in 2021.  The increase in net interest margin from the prior three month period was due to an increase in earning assets, utilizing a portion of low-yielding excess cash to fund higher yielding loans and investment purchases, higher PPP related fees, a benefit from the increase to the federal funds rate, and lower funding costs.  The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets increased 14 basis points to 3.22% during the three months ended March 31, 2022 from 3.08% during the three months ended December 31, 2021, and decreased 33 basis points when compared to 3.55% for the three months ended March 31, 2021.  The decrease in net interest margin and yield from the year ago period was due to lower market rates, the result of the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") cutting the federal funds rate 150 basis points in the first three months of 2020 resulting from the uncertain economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The decrease in market rates resulted in lower rates on our existing adjustable rate loans and affected rates on new originations. At the same time, we have experienced lower interest-bearing liability costs due to lower market rates and our ability to reduce deposit costs. Our cost of funds, which represents our average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, decreased 2 basis points to 0.35% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 when compared to 0.37% during the three months ended December 31, 2021, and has decreased 22 basis points when compared to the same three month period in 2021 due to our actions to reduce deposit rates.

First Quarter 2022 Results – Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, increased $2.0 million or 9.3% to $23.1 million in 2022 from $21.1 million in 2021. The increase in tax equivalent net interest income was due to higher tax-equivalent interest income of $1.2 million coupled with lower interest expense of $0.8 million.  The higher interest income was the result of higher volumes of average earning assets, which offset a negative rate variance.  Average earning assets were $436.8 million higher in the three month period ended March 31, 2022 when compared to the year ago period.  Deposit rate reductions over the past twelve months offset a positive volume variance and resulted in the reduction to interest expense.  PPP loans averaged $49.0 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 with interest and net fees totaling approximately $1.0 million compared to average balances of $195.5 million with interest and net fees totaling $2.5 million in the year ago period. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio decreased to 3.85% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 4.09% for the comparable period in 2021 due to lower market rates. Excluding PPP loans, the tax-equivalent yield of the loan portfolio was 3.75% and 3.99% at March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.  Loans, net averaged $2.4 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and $2.2 billion for the comparable period in 2021. For the three months ended March 31, the tax-equivalent yield on total investments decreased to 1.68% in 2022 from 2.15% in 2021. Average investments totaled $633.7 million in 2022 and $332.4 million in 2021. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $315.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the corresponding period last year due primarily to deposit growth, offset by lower borrowings. Strong organic growth in non-maturity deposits and growth of public fund deposits permitted us to lower our short-term and long-term borrowings.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the provision for loan losses was $0.3 million, the result of $98.7 million growth of non-PPP loans.  In the year ago period, the provision for loan losses was a credit of $0.5 million due to improved credit quality and slight decrease of non PPP loans.

Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $3.4 million, a $0.1 million decrease from $3.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.  Revenue from commercial loan interest rate swap transactions was $0.4 million lower in the current period due to the higher number of transactions and the higher credit value adjustment in the year ago period.  Mortgage banking revenue was $0.2 million lower in the current period due to lower volumes of mortgages sold into the secondary market.  The increase in service charges, fees and commissions was due in part to the reversal of an accrual of a $0.3 million bank owned life insurance benefit in the year ago period, and a $0.1 million incentive received related to our debit card activity in the current period.

Noninterest expense increased $1.7 million or 13.1% to $14.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, from $12.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Salaries and employee benefits increased $1.5 million or 22.4% due to the addition of lending teams and credit support staff in our newest expansion markets of Piscataway, New Jersey and Pittsburgh that opened during the fourth quarter of 2021.  Additionally, deferred loan origination costs, which are recorded as a contra-salary expense, were $0.7 million higher in the year ago period due to the origination of PPP loans related to round two of the program.  Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $0.6 million in the current period due to information technology investments related to mobile/digital banking solutions implemented during the second half of 2021. Other expenses were lower by $0.4 million due primarily to higher gains realized on the sale of other real estate owned of $0.4 million.

The provision for income tax expense decreased $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the year ago period due to higher levels of tax-exempt income in the current period and a $0.6 million deferred tax adjustment recorded in the prior period.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

At March 31, 2022, total assets, loans and deposits were $3.4 billion, $2.4 billion and $3.0 billion, respectively. Loan growth for the three months ended March 31, 2022, excluding SBA PPP loans, was $98.7 million or 17.7% annualized due to improved loan demand and organic growth in our newest markets.  Commercial real estate loans made up the majority of the growth with tax-exempt loans and residential real estate loans also showing increases.  During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the SBA forgave PPP loans totaling $30.2 million.  Gross SBA PPP loans remaining at March 31, 2022 total $38.7 million.  Net deferred SBA PPP fees remaining at March 31, 2022 total $0.7 million and are mostly expected to be earned throughout the remainder of 2022.  Total investments were $631.5 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $588.7 million at December 31, 2021.  The increase to the investment portfolio resulted from reinvesting a portion of our low-yielding federal funds balance into higher-yielding U.S. Treasury securities.  At March 31, 2022, the available-for-sale investment portfolio had an unrealized loss of $34.4 million compared to an unrealized loss of $1.8 million at December 31, 2021, which was the result of the rapid increase in market rates and the FOMC's 25 basis point increase to the federal funds rate during March 2022.  Our federal funds sold balance decreased $141.2 million to $101.2 million at March 31, 2022 from $242.4 million at December 31, 2021 as a result of funding our loan growth and investment purchases during the quarter.  Total deposits increased slightly by $1.5 million from December 31, 2021, as the seasonal outflow of public fund deposits were replaced with consumer and commercial growth.  Non-interest bearing deposits increased $22.2 million, or 3.0% and interest-bearing deposits decreased $20.7 million, or 0.9% during the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Stockholders' equity equaled $320.5 million or $44.64 per share at March 31, 2022, and $340.1 million or $47.44 per share at December 31, 2021. The decrease in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2021 is primarily attributable to a decrease to accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") resulting from an increase to the unrealized loss on investment securities and dividends paid to shareholders, partially offset by net income.  Tangible stockholders' equity decreased to $35.76 per share at March 31, 2022, from $38.54 per share at December 31, 2021. Dividends declared for the three months ended March 31, 2022 amounted to $0.39 per share, a 5.4% increase from the 2021 period, representing a dividend payout ratio of 29.3%.  During the quarter, 6,714 shares were purchased and retired under the Company's common stock repurchase plan.

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Nonperforming assets were $4.7 million or 0.20% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at March 31, 2022, compared to $5.0 million or 0.21% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2021.  As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets improved to 0.14% at March 31, 2022 compared to 0.15% at December 31, 2021.  The decrease in non-performing assets from the previous quarter was primarily due to the sale in the current period of our foreclosed properties which totaled $0.5 million at December 31, 2021; at March 31, 2022 we have no foreclosed properties.

 The Company's allowance for loan losses remained at $28.4 million as net charge-offs of $0.3 million was offset by a provision for loan losses of $0.3 million.  The allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2022 continued to reflect the provisions added during 2020 from our adjustment of qualitative factors in our allowance for loan losses methodology, due to economic decline and expectation of increased credit losses from COVID-19's adverse impact on economic and business operating conditions. The allowance for loan losses equaled $28.4 million or 1.18% of loans, net at March 31, 2022 compared to $28.4 million or 1.22% of loans, net, at December 31, 2021.   Excluding PPP loans which do not carry an allowance for loan losses due to a 100% government guarantee, the ratio equaled 1.20% at March 31, 2022.  Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, equaled $0.3 million or 0.05% of average loans, compared to $0.1 million or 0.01% of average loans for the comparable period last year.

About Peoples:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, a community bank serving Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania, Middlesex County in New Jersey and Broome County in New York through 28 offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. Peoples' business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and core net income ratios.  The reported results included in this release contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely the gain on the sale of Visa Class B shares and gains and losses incurred within the investment securities portfolio.  Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends.  Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables.  The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.

 

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (collectively, "Peoples") that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Peoples claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.

Peoples cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement.  Such factors include, but are not limited to: prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market area; the COVID-19 crisis and the governmental responses to the crisis; the impact on financial markets from geopolitical conflicts such as the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting Peoples' operations, pricing, products and services and other factors that may be described in Peoples' Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder-or take longer-to achieve than expected.  As regulated financial institutions, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues.  Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the pre-acquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Peoples following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues.

The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Peoples assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

 

[TABULAR MATERIAL FOLLOWS]

 

Summary Data

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Five Quarter Trend (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)









































Mar 31



Dec 31



Sept 30



June 30



Mar 31







2022



2021



2021



2021



2021



Key performance data:

































Share and per share amounts:

































Net income



$

1.33



$

2.28



$

1.26



$

1.18



$

1.31



Core net income (1)



$

1.33



$

0.95



$

1.26



$

1.18



$

1.31



Cash dividends declared



$

0.39



$

0.38



$

0.38



$

0.37



$

0.37



Book value



$

44.64



$

47.44



$

45.66



$

45.11



$

44.00



Tangible book value (1)



$

35.76



$

38.54



$

36.75



$

36.21



$

35.10



Market value:

































High



$

52.99



$

53.06



$

46.92



$

45.38



$

47.34



Low



$

46.35



$

45.64



$

41.91



$

41.10



$

36.02



Closing



$

50.48



$

52.69



$

45.57



$

42.60



$

42.24



Market capitalization



$

362,398



$

377,754



$

327,057



$

306,836



$

304,605



Common shares outstanding





7,179,037





7,169,372





7,177,028





7,202,728





7,211,293



Selected ratios:

































Return on average stockholders' equity





11.82

%



19.34

%



11.01

%



10.71

%



12.00

%

Core return on average stockholders' equity (1)





11.82

%



8.03

%



11.01

%



10.72

%



11.98

%

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity





14.65

%



23.87

%



13.69

%



13.39

%



15.02

%

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)





14.65

%



9.92

%



13.68

%



13.41

%



14.99

%

Return on average assets





1.17

%



1.97

%



1.17

%



1.14

%



1.32

%

Core return on average assets (1)





1.17

%



0.82

%



1.17

%



1.14

%



1.32

%

Stockholders' equity to total assets





9.56

%



10.09

%



10.14

%



10.84

%



10.59

%

Efficiency ratio (1)(2)





53.57

%



59.80

%



54.87

%



55.71

%



50.83

%

Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets





0.20

%



0.21

%



0.28

%



0.33

%



0.38

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets





0.14

%



0.15

%



0.19

%



0.24

%



0.28

%

Net charge-offs to average loans, net





0.05

%



0.01

%



0.08

%



0.03

%



0.01

%

Allowance for loan losses to loans, net





1.18

%



1.22

%



1.21

%



1.20

%



1.23

%

Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)





3.22

%



3.08

%



3.37

%



3.32

%



3.55

%

Cost of funds





0.35

%



0.37

%



0.42

%



0.50

%



0.57

%

Net interest spread (FTE) (3)





2.87

%



2.71

%



2.95

%



2.81

%



2.98

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (3)





2.97

%



2.82

%



3.07

%



2.96

%



3.15

%





(1)

See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.

(2)

Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gains(losses) on investment securities available-for-sale.

(3)

Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 21%.

 

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)























Mar 31



Mar 31



Three months ended



2022



2021



Interest income:















Interest and fees on loans:















Taxable



$

20,853



$

20,900



Tax-exempt





1,161





870



Interest and dividends on investment securities:















Taxable





1,972





1,243



Tax-exempt





510





390



Dividends











23



Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks





2





2



Interest on federal funds sold





73





49



Total interest income





24,571





23,477



Interest expense:















Interest on deposits





1,468





2,092



Interest on short-term borrowings











71



Interest on long-term debt





28





103



Interest on subordinated debt





444





443



Total interest expense





1,940





2,709



Net interest income





22,631





20,768



Provision (credit) for loan losses





300





(500)



Net interest income after provision for loan losses





22,331





21,268



Noninterest income:















Service charges, fees, commissions and other





1,621





1,184



Merchant services income





114





93



Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities





555





533



Wealth management income





351





358



Mortgage banking income





144





312



Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance





218





219



Interest rate swap revenue





414





797



Net gain (loss) on investment securities





4





21



Total noninterest income





3,421





3,517



Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits expense





8,040





6,570



Net occupancy and equipment expense





3,825





3,267



Amortization of intangible assets





96





125



Net (gain) loss on sale of other real estate owned





(458)





(46)



Other expenses





2,786





2,713



Total noninterest expense





14,289





12,629



Income before income taxes





11,463





12,156



Provision for income tax expense





1,833





2,678



Net income



$

9,630



$

9,478



Other comprehensive income:















Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available-for-sale



$

(32,612)



$

(7,749)



Change in derivative fair value





(493)





242



Income tax related to other comprehensive income





(6,952)





(1,576)



Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes





(26,153)





(5,931)



Comprehensive income



$

(16,523)



$

3,547



Share and per share amounts:















Net income - basic



$

1.34



$

1.31



Net income - diluted





1.33





1.31



Cash dividends declared



$

0.39



$

0.37



Average common shares outstanding - basic





7,172,455





7,210,952



Average common shares outstanding - diluted





7,216,421





7,246,016



 

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)









































Mar 31



Dec 31



Sept 30



June 30



Mar 31



Three months ended



2022



2021



2021



2021



2021



Interest income:

































Interest and fees on loans:

































Taxable



$

20,853



$

20,288



$

21,276



$

20,029



$

20,900



Tax-exempt





1,161





1,098





1,024





965





870



Interest and dividends on investment securities available-for-sale:

































Taxable





1,972





1,660





1,285





1,276





1,243



Tax-exempt





510





498





432





411





390



Dividends











2





24





25





23



Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks





2





2





2





2





2



Interest on federal funds sold





73





102





124





55





49



Total interest income





24,571





23,650





24,167





22,763





23,477



Interest expense:

































Interest on deposits





1,468





1,579





1,698





1,941





2,092



Interest on short-term borrowings























6





71



Interest on long-term debt





28





35





41





82





103



Interest on subordinated debt





444





444





443





444





443



Total interest expense





1,940





2,058





2,182





2,473





2,709



Net interest income





22,631





21,592





21,985





20,290





20,768



Provision (credit) for loan losses





300





1,750





400





100





(500)



Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses





22,331





19,842





21,585





20,190





21,268



Noninterest income:

































Service charges, fees, commissions and other





1,621





1,693





1,667





1,625





1,184



Merchant services income





114





120





158





508





93



Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities





555





548





639





553





533



Wealth management income





351





330





432





417





358



Mortgage banking income





144





211





244





208





312



Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance





218





220





225





225





219



Interest rate swap revenue (expense)





414





15





79





(132)





797



Net gain (loss) on investment securities





4





(7)





5





(17)





21



Net gain on sale of Visa Class B shares











12,153





















Total noninterest income





3,421





15,283





3,449





3,387





3,517



Noninterest expense:

































Salaries and employee benefits expense





8,040





8,087





7,829





7,250





6,570



Net occupancy and equipment expense





3,825





3,384





3,150





3,047





3,267



Amortization of intangible assets





96





116





125





125





125



Net (gain) loss on sale of other real estate owned





(458)





(15)





(97)





(29)





(46)



Other expenses





2,786





3,198





3,140





3,065





2,713



Total noninterest expense





14,289





14,770





14,147





13,458





12,629



Income before income taxes





11,463





20,355





10,887





10,119





12,156



Income tax expense





1,833





3,941





1,791





1,588





2,678



Net income



$

9,630



$

16,414



$

9,096



$

8,531



$

9,478



Other comprehensive income:

































Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available-for-sale



$

(32,612)



$

(3,078)



$

(3,130)



$

2,470



$

(7,749)



Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income

































Change in benefit plan liabilities





-





2,109





















Change in derivative fair value





(493)





(300)





(128)





(135)





242



Income tax related to other comprehensive income 





(6,952)





(266)





(684)





490





(1,576)



Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes





(26,153)





(1,003)





(2,574)





1,845





(5,931)



Comprehensive income



$

(16,523)



$

15,411



$

6,522



$

10,376



$

3,547



Share and per share amounts:

































Net income - basic



$

1.34



$

2.29



$

1.26



$

1.18



$

1.31



Net income - diluted





1.33





2.28





1.26





1.18





1.31



Cash dividends declared



$

0.39



$

0.38



$

0.38



$

0.37



$

0.37



Average common shares outstanding - basic





7,172,455





7,172,501





7,198,125





7,204,261





7,210,952



Average common shares outstanding - diluted





7,216,421





7,207,565





7,233,189





7,239,325





7,246,016



 

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Details of Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)

(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)









































Mar 31



Dec 31



Sept 30



June 30



Mar 31



Three months ended



2022



2021



2021



2021



2021



Net interest income:

































Interest income

































Loans, net:

































Taxable



$

20,853



$

20,288



$

21,276



$

20,029



$

20,900



Tax-exempt





1,470





1,390





1,296





1,222





1,101



Total loans, net





22,323





21,678





22,572





21,251





22,001



Investments:

































Taxable





1,972





1,662





1,310





1,301





1,266



Tax-exempt





646





630





547





520





494



Total investments





2,618





2,292





1,857





1,821





1,760



Interest on interest-bearing balances in other

banks





2





2





2





2





2



Federal funds sold





73





102





124





55





49



Total interest income





25,016





24,074





24,555





23,129





23,812



Interest expense:

































Deposits





1,468





1,579





1,698





1,941





2,092



Short-term borrowings























6





71



Long-term debt





28





35





41





82





103



Subordinated debt





444





444





443





444





443



Total interest expense





1,940





2,058





2,182





2,473





2,709



Net interest income



$

23,076



$

22,016



$

22,373



$

20,656



$

21,103



Loans, net:

































Taxable





3.94

%



3.85

%



4.15

%



3.87

%



4.13

%

Tax-exempt





2.93

%



2.97

%



3.04

%



3.30

%



3.56

%

Total loans, net





3.85

%



3.78

%



4.06

%



3.83

%



4.09

%

Investments:

































Taxable





1.53

%



1.48

%



1.85

%



1.97

%



1.97

%

Tax-exempt





2.37

%



2.38

%



2.56

%



2.66

%



2.78

%

Total investments





1.68

%



1.65

%



2.02

%



2.13

%



2.15

%

Interest-bearing balances with banks





0.14

%



0.09

%



0.07

%



0.08

%



0.06

%

Federal funds sold





0.18

%



0.15

%



0.16

%



0.10

%



0.10

%

Total interest-bearing assets





3.22

%



3.08

%



3.37

%



3.32

%



3.55

%

Interest expense:

































Deposits





0.27

%



0.29

%



0.34

%



0.41

%



0.46

%

Short-term borrowings























0.33

%



0.57

%

Long-term debt





4.59

%



4.68

%



4.68

%



2.98

%



2.88

%

Subordinated debt





5.38

%



5.38

%



5.37

%



5.38

%



5.38

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities





0.35

%



0.37

%



0.42

%



0.50

%



0.57

%

Net interest spread





2.87

%



2.71

%



2.95

%



2.81

%



2.98

%

Net interest margin





2.97

%



2.82

%



3.07

%



2.96

%



3.15

%

 

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)









































Mar 31



Dec 31



Sept 30



June 30



Mar 31



At period end



2022



2021



2021



2021



2021



Assets:

































Cash and due from banks



$

35,863



$

30,415



$

33,662



$

41,789



$

30,786



Interest-bearing balances in other banks





4,440





7,093





7,425





10,262





8,432



Federal funds sold





101,200





242,425





319,500





196,000





264,100



Investment securities:

































Available-for-sale





535,482





517,321





461,372





336,449





333,753



Equity investments carried at fair value





144





140





147





142





159



Held-to-maturity





95,829





71,213





32,848





7,104





7,166



Loans held for sale





161





408





997





1,545





458



Loans, net





2,397,681





2,329,173





2,205,661





2,236,826





2,179,534



Less: allowance for loan losses





28,407





28,383





26,693





26,739





26,783



Net loans





2,369,274





2,300,790





2,178,968





2,210,087





2,152,751



Premises and equipment, net





51,977





51,502





50,682





46,305





46,777



Accrued interest receivable





9,221





8,528





8,280





7,844





8,206



Goodwill





63,370





63,370





63,370





63,370





63,370



Other intangible assets, net





372





468





584





710





835



Bank owned life insurance





43,828





42,754





42,734





42,750





42,530



Other assets





41,640





33,056





32,956





33,379





36,146



Total assets



$

3,352,801



$

3,369,483



$

3,233,525



$

2,997,736



$

2,995,469



Liabilities:

































Deposits:

































Noninterest-bearing



$

759,986



$

737,756



$

712,601



$

672,274



$

661,262



Interest-bearing





2,204,878





2,225,641





2,128,318





1,939,492





1,889,154



Total deposits





2,964,864





2,963,397





2,840,919





2,611,766





2,550,416



Short-term borrowings





























51,980



Long-term debt





2,182





2,711





3,235





3,752





14,264



Subordinated debt





33,000





33,000





33,000





33,000





33,000



Accrued interest payable





844





408





872





469





1,120



Other liabilities





31,450





29,841





27,767





23,858





27,358



Total liabilities





3,032,340





3,029,357





2,905,793





2,672,845





2,678,138



Stockholders' equity:

































Common stock





14,352





14,341





14,356





14,407





14,423



Capital surplus





127,192





127,549





127,826





128,719





128,854



Retained earnings





210,584





203,750





190,061





183,702





177,836



Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)





(31,667)





(5,514)





(4,511)





(1,937)





(3,782)



Total stockholders' equity





320,461





340,126





327,732





324,891





317,331



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

3,352,801



$

3,369,483



$

3,233,525



$

2,997,736



$

2,995,469



 

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)









































Mar 31



Dec 31



Sept 30



June 30



Mar 31



Average quarterly balances



2022



2021



2021



2021



2021



Assets:

































Loans, net:

































Taxable



$

2,148,251



$

2,088,935



$

2,033,752



$

2,075,808



$

2,054,120



Tax-exempt





203,645





185,471





169,273





148,747





125,352



Total loans, net





2,351,896





2,274,406





2,203,025





2,224,555





2,179,472



Investments:

































Taxable





523,301





446,096





280,767





264,490





260,238



Tax-exempt





110,394





105,044





84,701





78,521





72,177



Total investments





633,695





551,140





365,468





343,011





332,415



Interest-bearing balances with banks





5,888





9,739





12,004





9,653





13,260



Federal funds sold





162,218





264,068





311,015





220,247





191,720



Total interest-bearing assets





3,153,697





3,099,353





2,891,512





2,797,466





2,716,867



Other assets





187,864





202,123





202,456





199,082





197,178



Total assets



$

3,341,561



$

3,301,476



$

3,093,968



$

2,996,548



$

2,914,045



Liabilities and stockholders' equity:

































Deposits:

































Interest-bearing



$

2,211,629



$

2,176,429



$

2,007,868



$

1,921,754



$

1,833,661



Noninterest-bearing





734,348





725,414





696,331





680,431





634,806



Total deposits





2,945,977





2,901,843





2,704,199





2,602,185





2,468,467



Short-term borrowings























7,300





50,470



Long-term debt





2,474





2,959





3,475





11,025





14,509



Subordinated debt





33,000





33,000





33,000





33,000





33,000



Other liabilities





29,816





26,924





25,635





23,420





27,371



Total liabilities





3,011,267





2,964,726





2,766,309





2,676,930





2,593,817



Stockholders' equity





330,294





336,750





327,659





319,618





320,228



Total liabilities and stockholders'

equity



$

3,341,561



$

3,301,476



$

3,093,968



$

2,996,548



$

2,914,045



 

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)

(In thousands)









































Mar 31



Dec 31



Sept 30



June 30



Mar 31



At quarter end



2022



2021



2021



2021



2021



Nonperforming assets:

































Nonaccrual/restructured loans



$

4,573



$

4,461



$

5,559



$

7,216



$

8,073



Accruing loans past due 90 days or more





103





13





78





49





172



Foreclosed assets











487





487





29





131



Total nonperforming assets



$

4,676



$

4,961



$

6,124



$

7,294



$

8,376





































Three months ended

































Allowance for loan losses:

































Beginning balance



$

28,383



$

26,693



$

26,739



$

26,783



$

27,344



Charge-offs





355





105





466





190





195



Recoveries





79





45





20





46





134



Provision for loan losses





300





1,750





400





100





(500)



Ending balance



$

28,407



$

28,383



$

26,693



$

26,739



$

26,783



 

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)









































Mar 31



Dec 31



Sept 30



June 30



Mar 31



Three months ended



2022



2021



2021



2021



2021



Core net income per share:

































Net income GAAP



$

9,630



$

16,414



$

9,096



$

8,531



$

9,478



Adjustments:

































Less: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares











12,153





















Less: gain (loss) on equity securities





(4)





7





(5)





17





(21)



Add: gain (loss) on equity securities tax adjustment





1





(1)





1





(4)





4



Add: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares tax adjustment











2,552





















Net income Core



$

9,627



$

6,819



$

9,092



$

8,544



$

9,461



Average common shares outstanding - diluted





7,216,421





7,207,565





7,233,189





7,239,325





7,246,016



Core net income per share



$

1.33



$

0.95



$

1.26



$

1.18



$

1.31



Tangible book value:

































Total stockholders' equity



$

320,461



$

340,126



$

327,732



$

324,891



$

317,331



Less: Goodwill





63,370





63,370





63,370





63,370





63,370



Less: Other intangible assets, net





372





468





584





710





835



Total tangible stockholders' equity



$

256,719



$

276,289



$

263,778



$

260,811



$

253,126



Common shares outstanding





7,179,037





7,169,372





7,177,028





7,202,728





7,211,293



Tangible book value per share



$

35.76



$

38.54



$

36.75



$

36.21



$

35.10



Core return on average stockholders' equity:

































Net income GAAP



$

9,630



$

16,414



$

9,096



$

8,531



$

9,478



Adjustments:

































Less: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares











12,153





















Less: gain (loss) on equity securities





(4)





7





(5)





17





(21)



Add: gain (loss) on equity securities tax adjustment





1





(1)





1





(4)





4



Add: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares tax adjustment











2,552





















Net income Core



$

9,627



$

6,819



$

9,092



$

8,544



$

9,461



Average stockholders' equity



$

330,294



$

336,750



$

327,659



$

319,618



$

320,228



Core return on average stockholders' equity





11.82

%



8.03

%



11.01

%



10.72

%



11.98

%

Return on average tangible equity:

































Net income GAAP



$

9,630



$

16,414



$

9,096



$

8,531



$

9,478



Average stockholders' equity



$

330,294



$

336,750



$

327,659



$

319,618



$

320,228



Less: average intangibles





63,790





63,896





64,017





64,143





64,268



Average tangible stockholders' equity



$

266,504



$

272,854



$

263,642



$

255,475



$

255,960



Return on average tangible stockholders' equity





14.65

%



23.87

%



13.69

%



13.39

%



15.02

%

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:

































Net income GAAP



$

9,630



$

16,414



$

9,096



$

8,531



$

9,478



Adjustments:

































Less: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares











12,153





















Less: gain (loss) on equity securities





(4)





7





(5)





17





(21)



Add: gain (loss) on equity securities tax adjustment





1





(1)





1





(4)





4



Add: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares tax adjustment











2,552





















Net income Core



$

9,627



$

6,819



$

9,092



$

8,544



$

9,461



Average stockholders' equity



$

330,294



$

336,750



$

327,659



$

319,618



$

320,228



Less: average intangibles





63,790





63,896





64,017





64,143





64,268



Average tangible stockholders' equity



$

266,504



$

272,854



$

263,642



$

225,475



$

255,960



Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity





14.65

%



9.92

%



13.68

%



13.41

%



14.99

%

Core return on average assets:

































Net income GAAP



$

9,630



$

16,414



$

9,096



$

8,531



$

9,478



Adjustments:

































Less: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares











12,153





















Less: gain (loss) on equity securities





(4)





7





(5)





17





(21)



Add: gain (loss) on equity securities tax adjustment





1





(1)





1





(4)





4



Add: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares tax adjustment











2,552





















Net income Core



$

9,627



$

6,819



$

9,092



$

8,544



$

9,461



Average assets



$

3,341,561



$

3,301,476



$

3,093,968



$

2,996,548



$

2,914,045



Core return on average assets





1.17

%



0.82

%



1.17

%



1.14

%



1.32

%

 

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)























Mar 31



Mar 31



Three months ended



2022



2021



Core net income per share:















Net income (GAAP)



$

9,630



$

9,478



Adjustments:















Less: Gain (loss) on equity securities





4





(21)



Add: Gain (loss) on equity securities line tax adjustment





1





4



Net income Core



$

9,627



$

9,461



Average basic common shares outstanding





7,172,455





7,210,952



Average diluted common shares outstanding





7,216,421





7,246,016



Core net income per share - basic



$

1.34



$

1.31



Core net income per share - diluted



$

1.33



$

1.31



 

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of FTE net interest income for the three ended March 31, 2022 and 2021:

















Three months ended March 31



2022



2021



Interest income (GAAP)



$

24,571



$

23,477



Adjustment to FTE





445





335



Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)





25,016





23,812



Interest expense





1,940





2,709



Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)



$

23,076



$

21,103



















The efficiency ratio is noninterest expenses, less amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of FTE net interest income plus noninterest income less gains on equity securities and gains on sale of assets. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of the efficiency ratio to GAAP for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021:

















Three months ended March 31



2022



2021



Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):















Noninterest expense (GAAP)



$

14,289



$

12,629



Less: amortization of intangible assets expense





96





125



Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of assets expense (non-GAAP)





14,193





12,504



















Net interest income (GAAP)





22,631





20,768



Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment





445





335



Noninterest income (GAAP)





3,421





3,517



Less: net gains on equity securities





4





21



Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)



$

26,493



$

24,599



















Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)





53.57

%



50.83

%

















 

1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures on p.15.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoples-financial-services-corp-reports-first-quarter-2022-earnings-301533700.html

SOURCE Peoples Financial Services Corp.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.