COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleShare, one of the largest temp, temp-to-hire, and direct hire staffing firms headquartered on the East Coast, with offices blanketing the Mid-Atlantic and Mid-West regions, is proud to announce it has earned a position on the Forbes 2020 America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms List.
PeopleShare's growth can be seen in its expanding service footprint. In 2019, PeopleShare added acquisitions Best Practices Staffing, and Reliance Staffing to their portfolio, resulting in over 30 offices as of July 13th, 2020.
"The job market today is nearly unrecognizable from its form three months ago. The economic fallout of the Coronavirus pandemic has left more than 40 million Americans unemployed and countless companies reducing staff and freezing hiring in an attempt to cut costs. For organizations looking to hire, who to choose has never been a more pressing question. That's where recruiters come in, But who can companies trust?" ~ As stated by Christian Kreznar, on the Forbes article America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, dated June 1st, 2020.
PeopleShare believes there is no better time than now to be a resource for companies seeking a staffing partner, and to job seekers returning the workforce. As of July 13th, 2020, PeopleShare had over 3000 jobs available in the clerical and light industrial sectors.
CEO and Co-Founder David Donald said, "It is a real honor to have been recognized on this list. We strive to make a difference every day".
As businesses recover from the Coronavirus Pandemic, trusting relationships become invaluable. The mission at PeopleShare is to be a great staffing partner to its companies and candidates, which can only lead to great success and lifelong partnerships.
CEO and Co-Founder Ryan Clarke said, "Knowing businesses and our candidates trust us, is the most important factor in our relationships".
