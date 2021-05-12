MEADVILLE, Pa., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Warm Water: The Last Act of Compassion": a poignant anthology of death and grace. "Warm Water: The Last Act of Compassion" is the creation of published author, Pepper Cappuccio, a dedicated and compassionate Hospice Nurse.
Cappuccio shares, "Pepper, a Hospice Nurse, cares for his patients as they are dying and shortly after their death. He is responsible for guiding them through that last journey as well as providing emotional support and comfort for the patient's loved ones.
"Pepper takes the reader on his journey from his own home to that of the patients. He describes in detail what he is thinking and feeling along the way. Once in the home, Pepper weaves a story, using sights, sounds, and smells, to describe the surroundings as he treats each patient's symptoms and allow them a peaceful death.
"Once the patient has passed, he bathes them in 'warm water' as a gentle gesture of dignity and respect before they are taken away for final arrangements.
"Each of these tales had a spiritual connectedness between Pepper and the loved ones of each patient. Together, they experience a catharsis as the loved ones begin their journey of grief.
"Pepper encourages the loved ones to relive their life's experiences they shared with the now recently departed. It is through this discussion that Pepper realizes how much all of us have in common when dealing with the loss of someone we love."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pepper Cappuccio's new book is a heart-rending collection of stories as told through the eyes of a seasoned hospice worker.
Cappuccio's writings will leave a definitive impact on readers as they witness the strength and grace offered to each family as they grieve the loss of their loved one.
