MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Exploring Nature Through Poetry": a lovingly crafted testament to the beauty all around. "Exploring Nature Through Poetry" is the creation of published author Percy E. Mills, a loving husband and father of five who was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force and later joined the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. In addition to being a veteran and law enforcement agent, Mills graduated from the FBI Academy in 1975.
Mills shares, "It is the sincere desire of the author that Exploring Nature through Poetry encourage readers to be more attentive to themselves and the beautiful environment in which we live.
"Hopefully this book will be inspirational."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Percy E. Mills's new book is a delightful poetic journey.
Mills's appreciation for creation is apparent within the charmingly crafted lyrical verses found within the pages of this flagship anthology.
View a synopsis of "Exploring Nature Through Poetry" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Exploring Nature Through Poetry" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Exploring Nature Through Poetry," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing