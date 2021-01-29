MOOSIC, Penn., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many automotive dealerships had to close their doors for a period of time as part of government-ordered lockdowns. When the time came to reopen, many dealerships adjusted the way they did business to adapt to the needs of a car-buying public during a viral outbreak. One way dealerships like Performance Kia adapted was to begin to offer car pick up and drop off services.
The Performance Kia dealership is now offering car pick up and drop off for customers who would like to have their car maintained or repaired by their service and parts department. If a customer elects to use the service, a representative from the dealership will be sent to the location of the vehicle to be serviced, sanitize it and drive it to the dealership. After repairs and maintenance are completed, a representative will then drive the vehicle back to its owner and sanitize it before returning the key.
Representatives at Performance Kia are dedicated to following CDC guidelines for sanitization and avoiding direct contact to slow the spread of the virus. Pick up and drop off is also available for test drives and buying and selling cars with Performance Kia. Customers can request for a car to be delivered to them to test drive with the same sanitization practices in effect. If a customer buys a car online or over the phone, the dealership can deliver the car in the same fashion. If selling a car is part of that purchase, a representative will also arrive to pick up the car to be sold.
Customers interested in learning more about this and other services the Performance Kia dealership offers to its guests are encouraged to contact the location by phone at (570) 291-5271, online through the chat function or by visiting the dealership in person at 4225 Birney Avenue, Moosic, Pennsylvania, 18507. Performance Kia is dedicated to doing its part to provide a safe and healthy car-buying experience for all its customers.
