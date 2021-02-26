MOOSIC, Pa., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Performance Kia dealership in Moosic, Pennsylvania is offering coupons for their service and parts department through their website. Coupons are valid until the end of the month of February and apply to some regular maintenance and repair services.
One coupon takes 10% off the replacement of a Kia battery. This coupon is limited to Kia vehicles and cannot be combined with coupons, discounts or other offers. The coupon expires on February 28, 2021.
Another coupon allows a customer to redeem a "The Essentials" service for only $49.95. "The Essentials" refers to a comprehensive service that includes engine oil change, multi-point inspection, tire rotation and genuine Kia oil filter replacement.
A third coupon allows customers to receive a tire rotation service for free when purchasing another service. This coupon makes the tire rotation service complimentary, but it should be noted that this does not include the cost of tire balance and alignment.
A fourth coupon that is part of the February service coupons allows customers to have a new Kia battery installed at no additional cost. To redeem, a customer must purchase a genuine Kia battery. This coupon may not be combined with other offers.
To redeem any of these service coupons, a customer must visit the Performance Kia website (LINK) and print off or save the coupon. The coupon must be presented in print at the time of service. A customer can also send the coupon to their phone via text or email using the website and present the coupon that way instead.
Customers seeking to learn more about these or any other offers or services available at the Performance Kia dealership are encouraged to inquire by phone at (570) 291-5271, online through the website chat feature or by visiting the dealership in person at 4225 Birney Avenue, Moosic, Pennsylvania, 18507.
Media Contact
Corey Kime, Performance Kia, (570) 487-5000, ckime@rosadogroup.com
SOURCE Performance Kia