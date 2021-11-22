MOOSIC, Pa., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fuel efficiency is a big concern for drivers. Some people buy hybrid vehicles to their increased fuel efficiency, while others go as far as purchasing an electric vehicle. But recently, many vehicle companies have been manufacturing fuel-efficient gas-powered vehicles as well - and these might be the best option for those who want a more affordable way to save on fuel costs over time. For such Moosic drivers, Performance Kia is helping to get new fuel-efficient vehicles at low and competitive prices in Moosic, Pennsylvania.

The dealership has a wide selection of new fuel-efficient Kia vehicles, ranging from hatchback to SUV. Some of the most fuel-efficient vehicles are 2022 Kia Forte, 2022 Kia K5, 2022 Kia Seltos, 2022 Kia Soul and 2022 Kia Sportage. With an advanced search option, interested buyers can further narrow their preferences by trim, engine, drivetrain, exterior color, interior color, transmission, body style and more. The dealership has a free vehicle valuation option that can provide drivers with an accurate market value in less than a minute.

To learn more about the new fuel-efficient vehicles available at Performance Kia, potential buyers can visit the dealership's website at https://www.performancekiapa.com/. Buyers may also contact the dealership's sales team to schedule a test drive or ask questions by calling 570-291-5271.

Media Contact

Corey Kime, Performance Kia, 570-487-5000, ckime@rosadogroup.com

 

SOURCE Performance Kia

