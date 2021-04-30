MOOSIC, Pa., Apr. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the ways Performance Kia competes against other dealerships in northeastern Pennsylvania is to promote incentives for leasing and financing new Kia vehicles. The dealership is currently promoting 22 such incentives toward the financing or lease of the 2021 or 2022 model years of the Kia Stinger.
The Kia Stinger is a performance sedan that belongs to the mid-size class. This vehicle features competitive performance that exceeds the more casual Kia K5.
There are eight incentives for advertised lease offers of various terms, applying to different trims or model years of the Kia Stinger. 2022 Kia Stinger GT-Line All-Wheel Drive (AWD) and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) models can be leased for 36 or 24 months with separate lease offers. Similarly, 2021 Kia Stinger GT-Line AWD and RWD models can be leased for 36 or 24 months with separate lease offers.
Drivers who already own a vehicle from an automaker that competes with Kia may qualify to receive $1,000 toward the purchase of a new 2022 Kia Stinger if they provide proof of registration of a competitive vehicle. This offer ends May 3, 2021.
Drivers who already own a Kia vehicle may qualify to receive $1,000 toward the purchase of a 2021 Kia K5 through the Owner Loyalty Cash program.
Other incentives toward the 2021 Kia Stinger, including Customer Cash programs, are available at the Performance Kia dealership. To learn more about these or other incentives regarding the Kia Stinger or any other Kia vehicle, customers are encouraged to contact a representative online through the website's chat function, over the phone at (570) 291-5271 or by visiting the location at 4225 Birney Avenue, Moosic, Pennsylvania, 18507.
