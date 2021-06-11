MOOSIC, Pa., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Kia is promoting Trade Up to a Kia Sales Event 2021 for all Pennsylvania customers. This sales event allows customers to sell the old vehicle without any hassle while saving money on the next vehicle. Now until July 6, 2021, well-qualified buyers around Pennsylvania can trade in an old Kia and get 0 percent APR financing for up to 66 months plus earn up to $1,500 Trade Assist Cash toward a brand-new 2021 Kia model. No down payment is necessary to grab this offer.
Please note that this offer is only applicable on the purchase of selected 2021 Kia vehicles, including 2021 Kia K5 GT-Line (up to $750 Trade Assist Cash), 2021 Kia Sportage SX Turbo AWD (up to $1,500 Trade Assist Cash), 2021 Kia Soul Turbo (up to $750 Trade Assist Cash), and 2021 Kia Forte GT (up to $500 Trade Assist Cash) that are available in their inventory. Trade Up to a Kia Sales Event 2021 may not be combined with other special offers at Performance Kia. The customer's credit is subject to approval by Kia Motors Finance before finalizing any offer.
Interested customers can visit the dealership's website or call at 570-291-5294 for any sales-related queries. The Performance Kia dealership is located at 4225 Birney Ave., Moosic, Pennsylvania. The Sales department is available from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays.
