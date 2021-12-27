MOOSIC, Pa., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With Christmas just around the corner, it's time to start thinking about ways to spread some holiday cheer. When you're in a fortunate position in life, there are many ways you can help others, especially those who are in less fortunate situations. In partnership with Lackawanna County, Performance Kia is supporting an Adopt an Angel charity event in Pennsylvania where the dealership will be sponsoring a child with holiday presents. Customers can join hands for this event by purchasing any vehicle from Performance Kia.
Performance Kia's mission is to provide the highest level of customer service while meeting the needs of customers. They offer new and pre-owned vehicles in Pennsylvania that encompass everything from sedans and hatchbacks to trucks and SUVs. The dealership is also offering its customers car maintenance and repair service at an affordable rate.
More information about this event can be found on the Performance Kia website: https://www.performancekiapa.com/. Another way to learn more about what Performance Kia has to offer is by contacting their sales team directly at 570-291-5271 or visiting the dealership in person. They are located at 4225 Birney Ave., Moosic, Pennsylvania. The sales department hours extend from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
