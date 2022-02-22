MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Layman's Challenge to the Rapture Theory": an articulate examination of what is known of the Rapture Theory. "A Layman's Challenge to the Rapture Theory" is the creation of published author Peter Bellone, a veteran of both the Marines and the US Air Force who served for a total of twenty-one years, including two tours in Vietnam.
Bellone shares, "Christian doctrine teaches that one day in the unforeseen future, Jesus Christ is going to appear in the clouds above the earth; and with a shout, he is going to rapture (catch up) all Christians! Then in a moment, they are going to rise and join Jesus in the air, and then be taken to heaven, where they will forever be with the Lord. This English word rapture is a translation of the Latin word Rapiemur, which also is a substitute for the Greek word harpazo, which means 'to be caught up' which is taken from Paul's letter to the Thessalonians, referring to the fact that Jesus is going to 'catch up' all Christians living and dead! It is also possible that the use of the term Rapture in describing this event, was used, because in the English language, Rapture means an intense feeling of pleasure or joy! This Rapture theory was first championed in the early 1800s by a Protestant clergyman by the name of John Darby, who was recovering from an illness. And while studying his Bible, came upon the realization that Jesus was going to first come for his saints, take them to heaven, and then, sometime later, Jesus was going to return to earth, defeat Satan, and then the end of the world was going to come about! It is this theory that has been taught to Christian church goers throughout the ensuing years. And with this rapture, there is a secondary teaching that when Jesus comes for his people, there will be many airplanes, trains, and automobiles that will be driver/pilot-less and will go crashing to the ground, killing untold millions all over the globe. It is with this information in mind that we explore the truth of this Rapture theory and if what Mainstream Christianity and John Darby taught is true or not. We will look at all the relevant scriptures pertaining to this theory, which then brings us to look at God's seven annual holy days. Why, because these days reflect the plan of God for the redemption of all mankind and points us toward this day of rapture! Therefore, the object of this book is not to titillate you about Jesus' secret coming as others have done, nor to scare you if you were to be left behind! No, the purpose of this book is to teach you the truth of what really happens when this day finally arrives! In addition, it is important to understand what exactly is salvation, and this rapture theory definitely pertains to your salvation! Therefore, you deserve to know the truth because everything else takes you away from God, and it is the truth that will set you free!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Peter Bellone's new book will challenge believers to consider a new perspective on a commonly accepted theory.
Bellone shares in hopes of helping others to reach an understanding of God's word.
