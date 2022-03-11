MEADVILLE, Pa., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --"The Battle of the Hopes": a potent reminder of the need for spiritual awareness. "The Battle of the Hopes" is the creation of published author Peter Joseph McCauley III, a loving husband and father who owns a small business specializing in outdoor living spaces.
McCauley III shares, "Believing is not the same as having faith! Having faith in Christ is different than having faith in other things. These terms are spoken so loosely and understood so little. It is impossible to please God without faith, yet so many people couldn't identify what it is, even if it is right in front of their faces. This book was created to break all the mysteries about faith and what it looks like so you can walk in it and understand what you're doing when you're doing it. We must be able to identify what it is and what it's not. Our faith in Jesus overcomes this world! Our faith is specific and defined! Jesus is the author and finisher of it. Learn about your faith by reading this book!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Peter Joseph McCauley III's new book will encourage and challenge believers both old and new.
McCauley III shares in hopes of empowering others on their spiritual journey to know God.
Consumers can purchase"The Battle of the Hopes" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Battle of the Hopes," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing