LEVITTOWN, Pa., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peter Landau, a lover of baseball, superheroes, and poetry, has completed his new book "Cactus and Stone Pony": a fantastic narrative that talks about Connor's two protectors as he sleeps through the night. They began to worry that soon in the future, Connor will grow up and might not need them anymore.
Landau shares, "Cactus and Stone Pony follows the heroes as they guard Connor through the nights of his life. But what happens when the boy grows up?"
Published by Page Publishing, Peter Landau's illustration is a short yet touching tale about friendship and worrying about one another. As days and nights pass and Connor grows up, the two protectors thought they soon will be left alone but Connor softly assures them that it's not likely to happen.
This is a wondrous story for parents and kids to share through the night.
Readers who wish to experience this loving work can purchase "Cactus and Stone Pony" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing