MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Living an Overcoming Life": a potent discussion of the modern difficulties faced by many Christians. "Living an Overcoming Life" is the creation of published author Peter Uba, a native of Nigeria who moved to the United States and settled in the Washington, D.C. area. He currently ministers at the Glory House International Church in Silver Spring, Maryland.
Peter Uba shares, "Living an Overcoming Life is a believer's guide to a life of victory in Christ as God originally intended. In our current day and time, many Christians live a life of defeat and are oppressed by the powers of darkness through the pressures and demands of this world system. Too many are ignorant of the power and authority released to us through our Savior, who is God's only Son, Jesus Christ of Nazareth. Take control of your life today as Pastor Uba reveals specific keys for breakthrough and victory in your life and the lives of your loved ones.
"This is your time to walk in your divine destiny in Christ, through the power of the Holy Spirit, as you receive the powerful revelations released in the book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Peter Uba's new book is a thought-provoking and empowering opportunity for spiritual growth.
With thoughtful reflection and relevant scripture, Uba presents an inspiring guide to living a life of faith.
View a synopsis of "Living an Overcoming Life" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Living an Overcoming Life" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Living an Overcoming Life," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
