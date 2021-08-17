PITTSBURGH, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PGT Services has expanded their reach to the West, bringing on Brittany Elmen as the Director of West Coast Sales. Elmen will be heading their services in the Western, building their customer and carrier base and helping clients expand their operations to the East.
"I am here to develop Western customers and use our current resources to grow the West Coast market," Elmen said. "My current role is to get customers onboarded, reach out to new customers, find new leads, bring business and transactional opportunities in terms of servicing the customer, make new connections with customers and carriers and find synergies within our network and their network."
Over the next year, PGT Services will be expanding its reach throughout the U.S., building teams in the South, South East and Midwest in addition to the eastern and, now, Western offices.
"Our goal with the expansion is to get closer to our customers and potential customers," said Justin Burgh, Vice President of PGT Services. "Having teams based in every region will not only give us a better reach, but a better understanding of the market in those areas. We are excited to have Brittany Elmen leading this opportunity in our West Coast market."
Elmen may be the first PGT Services team member in the Western expansion, but she isn't new to the region. She started her career in the West, gaining both flatbed transportation experience and building her West Coast contacts. Now, her goal is to expose existing contacts as well as new customers to PGT Services, leveraging her expertise and Western connections.
PGT Services would like to welcome Elmen and is excited to have her lead the first regional expansion.
"Brittany is the perfect person to lead our West Coast team," said Burgh. "Her work will position PGT Services for the next step in our expansion, strengthening our reach and laying the groundwork for other regional teams."
