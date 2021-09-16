PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PGT Services made the strategic move to partner with the leading capacity management tech company, Parade. This move will increase PGT Services' digital freight matching capabilities, furthering their commitment to technological innovation and providing customers increased capacity access.
"We are committed to technological advancements and to our carrier relationships," said Barret Rea, president of PGT Services. "This partnership with Parade combines these initiatives, increasing capacity availability. PGT Services is unique in that we are actively bringing digital improvements to the flatbed market."
Parade offers carriers the ability to book the types of high-quality loads that are typically only accessible to larger carriers. Additionally, self-service portals allow carriers to update their lane preferences and capacity and select their freight themselves.
"PGT Services has made a strategic investment in a new technology infrastructure which, when put in the hands of their world-class operations team, will take the company to a new level, and help them go toe-to-toe with any digitally native brokerage or large incumbent 3PL," said Preet Sivia, co-founder of Parade.
This partnership will grow PGT Services' carrier experiences, operational efficiencies and new revenue growth.
"Our customer and carrier relationships are integral to our success," said Justin Burgh, PGT Services vice president. "The Parade partnership and our investment in their technology will provide opportunities for our carriers — including an expanded network, instant access to loads and improved shipper outcomes."
