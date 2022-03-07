MEADVILLE, Pa., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Beyond the Clouds": an enjoyable family narrative with an important faith-based message. "Beyond the Clouds" is the creation of published author Phaedra Stewart, a native of Baltimore, Maryland, who graduated from Syracuse University and later the University of Baltimore with a graduate degree.
Stewart shares, "James is taking a trip, and he will be flying in an airplane for the first time. He is super excited about his trip and the chance to fly. James is amazed at the liveliness in the airport: the people, the merchants, the movement. This energizes him, but the airplane ride is his goal. Once the ride begins, he is not prepared for the emotions that he experiences or the lesson that he learns..."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phaedra Stewart's new book is a spirited adventure within the clouds in appreciation of God's gifts to all.
Stewart offers readers an enjoyable narrative paired with engaging imagery for the entertainment of young minds.
Consumers can purchase "Beyond the Clouds" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
