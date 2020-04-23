HARRISBURG, Pa., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency is honoring its top lending partners for 2019. Homebuyers across Pennsylvania work with these approved lenders for the application, processing, and closing of affordable PHFA home loans.
"Thanks to the outstanding efforts of these PHFA lending partners, residents across the commonwealth have been able to realize their dream of owning a home," said PHFA's Executive Director and CEO Robin Wiessmann. "Most importantly, the hard work by these lenders helps homebuyers find a mortgage that fits their budget, which advances PHFA's mission of bringing affordable housing options to Pennsylvanians."
Out of approximately 93 lending partners, the Top-10 receiving awards are being recognized for closing the most PHFA home loans in 2019. These honored partners are, in ranking order: Mortgage America; Howard Hanna Financial Services; Jersey Shore State Bank; Residential Mortgage Services; tied for fifth place: Finance of America Mortgage and TowneBank Mortgage; Trident Mortgage Company; Customers Bank; tied for eighth place: PrimeLending, A PlainCapital Company, and Quaint Oak Mortgage; Freedom Mortgage Corporation; and Union Home Mortgage Corp.
Also honored in special categories were: Mortgage America for Most Keystone Advantage Assistance Loans, Most Refinance Loans, and Most Mortgage Credit Certificates; Customers Bank for Most Loans to Minority Homebuyers; Residential Mortgage Services for Most New Construction Loans; Jersey Shore State Bank for Best Quality Pre-Closing Submissions and Best Quality Post-Closing Submissions; Howard Hanna Financial Services for Most Loans to Veterans; Mortgage Network for Most HOMEstead Loans; American Bank for Most PennVest Loans; and Marjorie DeJesus with Jack Gaughen for Top Realtor.
The top individual mortgage originators for 2019 are posted on the PHFA website. To see the list, click here: https://www.phfa.org/forms/participating_lenders/top_mortgage_originators.pdf.
About PHFA
The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. Through its carefully managed mortgage programs and investments in multifamily housing developments, PHFA also promotes economic development across the state. Since its creation by the legislature in 1972, it has generated nearly $14.6 billion of funding for more than 178,325 single-family home mortgage loans, helped fund the construction of 136,215 rental units, distributed more than $109.2 million to support local housing initiatives, and saved the homes of more than 50,300 families from foreclosure. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.
Contact: Renae Hyson
717-676-0876 (cell)
rhyson@phfa.org