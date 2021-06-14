MEADVILLE, Pa., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Adventures of Willie the Westie": a wonderful journey of a dog who loves to explore, engage in activities, and learn about the unique animals he meets that make his experiences full of fun and excitement. "Adventures of Willie the Westie" is the creation of published author Phil Ferretti, a teacher, a high school assistant principal, a wrestling coach, and a father.
Ferretti shares, "Before owning Willie, I had another West Highland Terrier. His name was Howie. Jokingly, I said Howie's real name was Howard, but he didn't like that name, only Howie. Howie was before granddaughters. Every day, Howie and I would go for three-mile walks. We would stop and talk to neighbors and strangers alike. What kind of dog is that? What country is he from? Does he get along with other animals? Howie lived to be fourteen. I fondly remember those walks.
"Willie and I also take walks. Now a grandfather, I want my grandchildren to remember me as a veteran, a teacher, coach, and oh yes, he wrote a children's book for us, The Adventures of Willie the Westie."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phil Ferretti's new book is a motivational story of adventure, bravery, love, and appreciation of the little and great experiences with loved ones that make living worthwhile.
View a synopsis of "Adventures of Willie the Westie" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Adventures of Willie the Westie" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Adventures of Willie the Westie," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
