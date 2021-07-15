MEADVILLE, Pa., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Simplicity of Life: Who Are We Really? Why Do We Exist?": a testament to the power of faith and devotion to God. "The Simplicity of Life: Who Are We Really? Why Do We Exist?" is the creation of published author Philip Colagrande, who was born into a family of nine and went on to marry and have three wonderful children.
Colagrande shares, "Why is it, from the time we're born and throughout our lives, we never question who we are? Where did we come from? Why are we here? Is there an afterlife? Is this it? We only pause in a tragedy or when we realize life is ending in our later years. Amazing! We have absolutely no control and can be gone in a blink of an eye. Our day-to-day lives are so focused on what we do that it totally abandons the real questions we should be asking. Why? I wrote this book to show what God has revealed to me through my life struggles. The understanding of who my Father truly is and how simple life can be. I always thought, if there's a God, and I live my best, then why is there so much suffering? Why do so many people not believe in God? If he's our Father, then why isn't he here living among us? Think about that! If you truly believe that you were created to have life, then why isn't he living with us? There must be a reason. These questions are valid if you believe in God. Would you leave your children? What he revealed to me is so simple! My passion is to reach those who want the peace and joy I experienced. I pray this touches your heart and brings you to a closer relationship to your loving Creator, who happens to be your Father and loves you like no other! He continually calls. We just have to answer!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Colagrande's new book is an inspiring examination of the human condition and God's love for creation.
The author offers a series of personal anecdotes and thought-provoking questions about the who's, what's, and how's of life from a Christian perspective. Readers will find themselves engrossed and considering their own personal relationship with faith.
View a synopsis of "The Simplicity of Life: Who Are We Really? Why Do We Exist?" on YouTube.
