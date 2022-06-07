"Horace the Mole and Friends" from Christian Faith Publishing author Philip E. Prescott III is a richly layered fable that will draw at the heartstrings as readers race to see what awaits a little mole after struggling with the loss of a beloved father.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Horace the Mole and Friends": a creative and charming classic fable. "Horace the Mole and Friends" is the creation of published author Philip E. Prescott III.
Prescott shares, "Horace the Mole and Friends is a fable told in rich descriptive tones that will trigger laughter, tears, and hope. It is a touching story about a young boy who struggles to survive an abusive alcoholic dad and a host of medical problems to become a whole person, touched by a miracle, a hero in his own regard for his stance to do what is right in his heart: stand up for his mole friend."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Philip E. Prescott III's new book is an imaginative fable that will resonate with many who have faced loss and times of uncertainty.
Prescott's emotionally charged narrative offers a host of affable characters with true-to-life problems and a message of hope for the future and promotion of decency.
