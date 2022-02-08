MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Journey into Personal Leadership: Positively Impacting over 5,000 Lives": a thought-provoking look into what makes or breaks a successful leader. "Journey into Personal Leadership: Positively Impacting over 5,000 Lives" is the creation of published author Philip Guy Rochford, HBM.
Rochford shares, "My practical application of leadership could be of assistance to those who want a better life. The extremes are you can be a political leader or/and you can be one of your family leaders.
"My leadership experience includes the following:
a. Being the founding chief executive officer for twenty years of a commercial bank that grew from a staff of thirty-five to one thousand eight hundred persons
b. The first chairman of a national marketing company that held 17 percent of the national market in local gas stations to 100 percent
c. A director for eighteen years of Neal and Massy Industries Ltd. that had more than seventy-five subsidiaries
d. A chairman for three years of the British West Indian Airways
"The book Journey into Personal Leadership shows you the following:
1. Determine your top 5 major values and assess them.
2. In your-self assessment, use the figures from 1 to 10: 1 being poor and 10 being excellent. What gets measured gets done.
"My careers as an economist, chartered accountant, a QSCA-certified coach, a fellow of the UK Bankers Institute, and a Usui Reiki master or teacher helped me to develop my skills of leadership—and so too will be your current career."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Philip Guy Rochford, HBM's new book is an articulate discussion of leadership from a personal standpoint.
Rochford draws from decades of experience in hopes of encouraging the next generation of successful leaders.
Consumers can purchase "Journey into Personal Leadership: Positively Impacting over 5,000 Lives" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Journey into Personal Leadership: Positively Impacting over 5,000 Lives," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing