MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Perfect Religion: The Bridge between Tradition and Truth": a potent opportunity for spiritual growth. "The Perfect Religion: The Bridge between Tradition and Truth" is the creation of published author Phillip Cimei, a loving father of seven and devoted husband whose first book, The Perfect Religion: A Beacon to the True Kingdom of God, was the 2017 Page Turner winner for nonfiction.
Cimei shares, "Murder, adultery, divorce, lying, revenge, and self-centered, loveless actions have a fuse. What is the flame that will light that fuse? Have the traditions formed through the misinterpretation of God's word blinded man from the truth and from the fire that will ignite these unrighteous acts?
"The writer's first book, The Perfect Religion: A Beacon to the True Kingdom of God, prepared the heart for entrance into the Kingdom of God. By becoming pure in heart, one loses sight of Me and starts thinking of Thee (God). By putting on humility, meekness, and having a pure and forgiving heart, the child of God will then hunger and thirst after God's righteousness.
"Jesus said that one's righteousness must exceed the righteousness of those that were introducing these blinding traditions. This book will elaborate on Christ's teachings that expose those stained traditions. And hopefully, carry the reader across that bridge to the snow-white truth—thereby leaving only the good traditions approved by God.
"There are good traditions, as stated by Paul: 'Now I praise you, brethren, that you remember me in all things and keep the traditions just as I delivered them to you' (1 Corinthians 11:2, emphasis mine).
"And where did Paul receive the things he taught?
"'For I received from the Lord that which I also delivered to you' (1 Corinthians 11:23).
"May God open our hearts to be able to distinguish between the good and the bad, truth and tradition."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phillip Cimei's new book is a fascinating exploration of living as a Christian in modern times.
With thoughtful reflections, relevant scripture, and suggested discussion topics, Cimei presents a thorough resource for those seeking a better understanding and deeper relationship with God.
View a synopsis of "The Perfect Religion: The Bridge between Tradition and Truth" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Perfect Religion: The Bridge between Tradition and Truth" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Perfect Religion: The Bridge between Tradition and Truth," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
