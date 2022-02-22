MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Elihu: The Answer to All Your Whys": a potent reminder of God's promise to creation. "Elihu: The Answer to All Your Whys" is the creation of published author Phillip L. Pete, Sr., the founding pastor of City of Light International Church in Fairfield, California, where he lives with his lovely wife, Rehema, of twenty-nine years. They have two children, Seraya and Phillip Jr. He is also the founder and director of two philanthropic organizations—the Next Caleb Corporation and the City of Light CDC. He is also the co-owner of the City of Light Enterprises LLC.
Phillip shares, "Have you ever asked the question why: why things are the way they are, and how did we get to this point regarding life in general and your life in particular? If so, then I wrote this book just for you. This book attempts to take you on a new journey of discovery, in an attempt to discover the underline answer to the many whys, we may face in our lives. So, pull up a seat, find a cozy place and get ready to walk your way to the answer you've been searching for all your life. It is my prayer that this book opens your imagination unto the things of God and his true desires for your life, your family, and your future."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phillip L. Pete, Sr.'s new book will challenge and encourage readers to reflect and seek a deeper connection with God.
Phillip draws from decades of ministry to bring a thought-provoking and encouraging opportunity for spiritual growth.
