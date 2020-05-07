PHILADELPHIA, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PHL COVID-19 Fund today announced its fourth round of grants, totaling more than $3.25 million to 101 non-profit organizations serving on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis. The Fund, launched on March 19 and led by the Philadelphia Foundation and United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey (UWGPSNJ), has secured $15.8 million in gifts and pledges and granted more than $10 million to 296 non-profit organizations providing vital services to individuals facing the wide-ranging and urgent consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region.
In each round, the PHL COVID-19 Fund responds to a wide range of needs faced by communities across the region. This week's round includes grants to several organizations providing critical healthcare services and supplies to vulnerable populations. African Family Health Organization (AFAHO) in West Philadelphia and La Comunidad Hispana (LCH) out of Chester County, both of which are receiving grants this week, serve low-income African American and Latino populations. Those populations, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), are at a disproportionate risk to the effects of COVID-19.
AFAHO provides a range of health, educational and social services for African and Caribbean immigrants and refugees in Philadelphia, regardless of documentation status, language ability or personal need. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many of AFAHO's clients out of work and families are desperate for immediate, short-term financial and other support as a result. Additionally, many individuals AFAHO serves are considered essential frontline workers, forced to often work without any protective equipment.
"AFAHO helps those already at the margins of society whose preexisting disparities make them vulnerable to adverse health and social outcomes," said Oni Richards, Executive Director of AFAHO. "Doing this with very little resources is even more daunting, which is why AFAHO is extremely relieved to have been awarded a grant from the PHL COVID-19 Fund. These grant dollars will enable us to continue our relief, advocacy, support and solidarity work with Philadelphia's African and Caribbean immigrant and refugee communities, both documented and undocumented."
Social and economic circumstances compress conditions for minorities and, during public health emergencies, can isolate them from critical resources, reports the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The work of LCH aims to remove this barrier for the individuals they serve through telehealth technology. LCH serves a low-income Latino population who are primarily recent immigrants to the U.S. – some of whom are undocumented.
"We have to move quickly to safeguard our patients, because they are not in an optimal position to defend themselves against this pandemic," said Dr. Mariana Izraelson, CEO of La Comunidad Hispana. "They are still working, their living conditions are often crowded, and they just don't have the same choices many of us enjoy in Chester County."
Patients like Jana, a mother of a 1-year old baby boy who receives services from LCH's Pediatric Center in West Grove. Using telehealth technology, she was able to get quality care for her son, who was experiencing stomach distress, without risking exposure to COVID-19 by leaving home and coming to the office.
When Jana called the office, an LCH nurse was able to screen her over the phone for her son's symptoms and determined that it would be possible to do the visit using telehealth technology. LCH's Pediatrician, Dr. Brenn, asked all questions she would have asked at an in-person visit and looked at the baby over the video, after which she was able to assure Jana that there was nothing serious to worry about. Dr. Brenn walked Jana through the care her son would need as he got through his stomach troubles, and Jana expressed relief and gratitude for not needing to risk an in-person visit.
"We cannot underscore enough the significant impact COVID-19 is having across our region," said Pedro Ramos, President & CEO of Philadelphia Foundation. "Our health systems and those providing healthcare measures in varying capacities need support so that the life-saving services they provide can continue without hesitation."
"As the pandemic unfolds, we are seeing that certain communities are more at-risk for contracting COVID-19 or coming down with more serious cases – and often, those same communities face social and economic situations that hinder their access to critical services and stretch their already limited resources to the breaking point," said Bill Golderer, President & CEO of UWPGSNJ. "This round of grants from the PHL COVID-19 Fund ensures that our neighbors who have been hardest hit still have access to safety net and healthcare services to keep them afloat during this unprecedented time."
The PHL COVID-19 Fund prioritizes supporting people who are hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis, such as seniors, people experiencing homelessness, those with disabilities, low-income residents without health insurance, people with substance abuse disorder and survivors of abuse.
The complete list of grantees for the fourth round of funding can be found below and is available at www.PHLCOVID19Fund.org. For more information and updates, follow the fund on Twitter at twitter.com/phlcovid19fund.
The Fund currently totals more than $15.8 million in pledges and contributions, including close to 5,000 donors – individuals, families, foundations, businesses, and institutions. Individuals and organizations can donate and find additional information about the PHL COVID-19 Fund via www.PHLCOVID19Fund.org.
PHL COVID-19 FUND GRANTEES: May 7, 2020
Organizations that received funding in this round are:
African Family Health Organization (AFAHO)
$ 70,000
AIDS Fund
$ 5,000
Alianzas de Phoenixville
$ 20,000
Ann Silverman Community Health Clinic
$ 50,000
Asian Americans United
$ 15,000
ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber Charter School--Student Services
$ 30,000
Back on My Feet
$ 40,000
Benefits Data Trust
$ 50,000
Bethlehem Baptist Church
$ 42,000
Boyertown Area Multi-Service
$ 25,000
Boys and Girls Club of Chester
$ 21,000
CASA
$ 50,000
Catholic Charities, Diocese of Camden
$ 50,000
Centro de Apoyo Comunitario
$ 2,500
Chestnut Hill Meals on Wheels
$ 2,500
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
$ 40,000
Community Interfaith of Central Montgomery County
$ 2,500
Community of Compassion, CDC
$ 15,000
Congreso de Latinos Unidos
$ 50,000
Council of Spanish-speaking Organizations - Concilio
$ 50,000
Diversified Community Services
$ 50,000
Einstein Healthcare Network - Einstein Philadelphia
$ 100,000
Emmanuel Cancer Foundation
$ 2,500
Episcopal Community Services
$ 50,000
Esperanza Health Center
$ 100,000
Family and Community Service of Delaware County
$ 15,000
Family Service
$ 50,000
Family Services of Montgomery County, PA
$ 25,000
Federation Housing
$ 10,000
Fox Chase Cancer Center
$ 40,000
Free Migration Project
$ 6,000
Friends Association for Care & Protection of Children
$ 10,000
Friends Rehabilitation Program
$ 40,000
Galaei
$ 20,000
GPASS Greater Philadelphia Asian Social Services Center
$ 10,000
Greensgrow Inc
$ 35,000
HACE
$ 50,000
HIAS and Council Migration Services of Philadelphia, Inc. DBA HIAS Pennsylvania
$ 50,000
Honey Brook Food Pantry
$ 3,000
HOUSE OF W.I.N., INC
$ 2,500
Immigrant Rights Action
$ 3,000
Interfaith Hospitality Network of the Main Line (IHN-ML)
$ 20,000
Inter-Faith Housing Alliance (IFHA)
$ 50,000
Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey
$ 50,000
John B. Stetson Charter School--Student Services
$ 50,000
Judith Creed Horizons for Achieving Independence
$ 50,000
Juntos
$ 25,000
Kamp For Kids
$ 8,000
Kennett Area Community Services
$ 20,000
Keystone Hospice
$ 26,000
Keystone Human Services
$ 2,500
La Comunidad Hispana
$ 50,000
La Puerta Abierta/The Open Door
$ 11,000
Lenape Valley Foundation
$ 10,000
Liberti Church
$ 45,000
Living Beyond Breast Cancer
$ 50,000
Loving Our Cities
$ 30,000
Manna on Main Street
$ 50,000
Merakey Foundation
$ 40,000
Mercy Hospice
$ 40,000
Mercy Neighborhood Ministries
$ 25,000
Middletown Senior Citizens Association
$ 8,000
Mission First Housing Group
$ 50,000
Montco SAAC
$ 50,000
Montgomery County Emergency Service
$ 50,000
Mothers' Home
$ 50,000
Mount Carmel Baptist Church
$ 50,000
National Giving Alliance
$ 5,000
Neighbor To Neighbor Community Development Corp Inc
$ 3,000
Norris Square Community Alliance
$ 50,000
North City Congress
$ 35,000
NorthEast Treatment Centers
$ 40,000
Olney Charter High School--Student Services
$ 50,000
One Accord Inc.
$ 5,000
Oxford Area Neighborhood Services Center
$ 50,000
Patrician Society of Central Norristown
$ 10,000
People's Emergency Center
$ 50,000
Philadelphia Community Bail Fund
$ 50,000
Planned Parenthood of Northern, Central and Southern New Jersey
$ 50,000
Police Athletic League of Philadelphia
$ 22,000
Presby's Inspired Life
$ 17,000
Project SAFE
$ 13,000
Revive South Jersey
$ 3,000
Rolling Harvest Food Rescue
$ 10,000
SAFE HAVEN FAMILY LIFE CENTER @FIRST CHURCH
$ 3,500
St. James School--the Welcome Table
$ 25,000
St. John of God Community Services
$ 20,000
The Common Place
$ 16,000
The Equity Project
$ 50,000
The Garces Family Foundation
$ 50,000
The Open Link
$ 50,000
The Village of Arts and Humanities
$ 40,000
TO OUR CHILDREN'S FUTURE WITH HEALTH INC
$ 50,000
Treatment And Recovery Partnership (TARP)
$ 2,500
Urban Tree Connection
$ 10,000
Volunteers of America Delaware Valley
$ 50,000
West Chester Food Cupboard
$ 25,000
Woods Services, Inc.
$ 40,000
YMCA of Bucks County
$ 50,000
Your Way Home Montgomery County
$ 50,000
YouthBuild Charter School Philadelphia--Student Services
$ 40,000
About Philadelphia Foundation
Founded in 1918, Philadelphia Foundation strengthens the economic, social and civic vitality of Greater Philadelphia. Philadelphia Foundation grows effective philanthropic investment, connects individuals and institutions across sectors and geography, and advances civic initiatives through partnerships and collaboration. A publicly supported foundation, the Philadelphia Foundation manages more than 1,000 charitable funds established by its donors and makes over 1,000 grants and scholarship awards each year. To learn more, visit philafound.org.
About United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey
United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, serving communities in Pennsylvania's Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, and New Jersey's Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May and Cumberland counties, is part of a national network of more than 1,300 locally governed organizations that work to create lasting positive changes in communities and in people's lives. United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. In Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, United Way fights for youth success and family stability because we LIVE UNITED against intergenerational poverty. For more information about United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey visit www.UnitedForImpact.org.
