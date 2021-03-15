MEADVILLE, Pa., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Adventures of Sunny the Ferry Tugboat" is a fun and heartwarming book for the young and the young at heart. "Adventures of Sunny the Ferry Tugboat" is the creation of published author Phyllis Aguilar, a retired nurse and an active member of Daughters of the Republic of Texas.

Aguilar writes, "Take a magical trip as you follow the Adventures of Sunny the Ferry Tugboat. You will fall in love with this sunny, spirited tugboat as he comes alive in these pages, and you will never look at a tugboat quite the same."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phyllis Aguilar's new book is an adorable tale that children will surely enjoy.

Aguilar, who shares her fondness for children, was inspired to write a book for young readers. She dedicates her first children's book to her grandchildren, who she lovingly calls "the sunshine of her life."

View a synopsis of "Adventures of Sunny the Ferry Tugboat" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Adventures of Sunny the Ferry Tugboat" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Adventures of Sunny the Ferry Tugboat," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

